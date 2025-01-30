Savannah Chrisley is sharing details on the small fortune she had to spend during her mother’s prison transport! The Chrisley Knows Best star is opening up about the tumultuous process she was caught up in while dealing with the authorities while her mother, Julie Chrisley, was attempting to move between prisons.

During the January 28, 2025, episode of her podcast Unlocked, Savannah Chrisley read out a letter her mom had written to her when moving between prisons. As per the letters, Julie Chrisley, who has been serving time owing to fraud and tax evasion, revealed that she was taken around the country with groups of inmates to appear in person in front of a judge for her appeal. Julie Chrisley also wrote in her letters about the misinformation that was a part of prison culture from officers to inmates and everyone in between. The mom of two also wrote about how, according to the Bureau of Prisons and the marshals who handle transit, an inmate is forbidden from being told the day they would be leaving the facility or where they’re being shifted.

Savannah Chrisley confessed that she had no idea where her mom was at the time and was filled with anxiety every day. Luckily, Julie Chrisley gave another inmate her daughter’s phone number so that she would know she was in transit. Chrisley opened up about how communication in prison is pricey, revealing the small fortune she had to spend on phone calls, emails, and other forms of communication as follows:

“During the time that she was gone, I spent $500 easily in just communicating with her.”

In the same episode of the podcast, Chrisley opened up about her bittersweet feelings regarding the upcoming closure of the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, where her dad, Todd Chrisley, is currently serving time for tax evasion and bank fraud. The former reality TV star is happy that the prison is closing down while noting that no human being should be subjected to the conditions of that facility. However, Savannah Chrisley is upset because she’s still unaware of where Todd Chrisley is going to be transferred.

The prison where Todd Chrisley is serving time is set to cease their operations due to safety concerns. The bureau intends to make an effort to keep inmates within a 500-mile radius of their current location. Savannah Chrisley shared her feelings on the policy as follows:

“I hope and pray they abide by that policy,” Savannah continued, “because if not, you guys know I will fight tooth and nail.”

Chrisley Knows Best was canceled after a ten-season run. You can stream all ten seasons of the show on Peacock.