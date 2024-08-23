The Big Picture Julie Chrisley's re-sentencing may lead to a shorter sentence, but legal battles continue for the family.

Savannah remains skeptical of the justice system but hopes for the best outcome in her parents' legal struggles.

Despite possible early release for Julie, more legal challenges lie ahead for the Chrisley family, including a separate case for their son.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley’s imprisonment has taken its toll on the reality family, especially Savannah Chrisley. The Chrisley Knows Best star has been candid on her social media and in public about her parents’ struggle in prison, and her grief. She recently took to Instagram to share photos of her parents and a video of her mother on her story with the captions “Come home” and “What I would’ve give to hear your laugh and have your hugs”. She also posted a screenshot of a heartfelt email exchange with her mother.

In 2022, the Chrisleys, along with their accountant Peter Tarantino, were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion and their prison sentences added up to over a decade. It was then reported that Julie’s appeal was approved, as legal errors were identified. It was unclear what exact role she had in the crime that took place in 2006. Her resentencing has been scheduled for September 25. However, Todd’s release state is still set for the next decade.

According to TV Insider, Savannah emailed her mother lyrics to CeCe Winans’ 2024 single, “Be Still and Know”. Julie responds to the heartfelt email with, “Sav, Thank you for sending this”. As this is a song about having faith in God, Savannah reminded Julie to keep a hold of her faith.

The Chrisley Family Still Have a Way to Go With Their Legal Battle

Image via USA

With the re-sentencing, Julie’s sentence may be shortened. However, not everyone has faith in the justice system. Savannah has recently stated in her Unlocked podcast that she always “expects the worst” in her parents’ ongoing legal. “A lot of things in this legal battle have not gone our way,” she said. “So I expect the worst, and anything else that is better than that is a win.”

Despite the re-sentencing and the glimmer of hope in her early release, there are still roadblocks in Julie’s legal battles. The judge denied her latest appeal to attend her resentencing on Zoom, meaning that she will have to travel 400 miles to her resentencing. Savannah took to Instagram to react to the judge’s decision.

“The judge denied our motion for my mother to attend her hearing via Zoom. When you are in prison it is VERY customary to attend via Zoom.” “What does this mean? My mother will be shackled and transported for the next month… plane… bus… etc. With MEN.. some of whom are VIOLENT. I don’t know when I’ll hear from her next – this punishment does NOT fit the alleged crime.”

Even if Julie is released from prison early, there are still more legal woes to face. The family is still fighting for Todd, as Savannah stated that the next process is to file the motion for 2255. There is also a separate legal case for the family to face. Their son, Grayson Chrisley, was involved in a car accident where he crashed into a car, and his mother received legal papers over the accident.

Chrisley Knows Best can be streamed on Peacock.

Chrisley Knows Best (2014) Release Date March 11, 2014 Cast Faye Chrisley , Todd Chrisley , Grayson Chrisley , Julie Chrisley Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

WATCH ON PEACOCK