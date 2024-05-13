The Big Picture Fans are actively campaigning to save NCIS: Hawai'i after its cancelation.

Lead actress Vanessa Lachey has shown support for fan efforts on social media.

Despite the cancelation, the NCIS franchise continues with new shows such as NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Tony and Ziva.

Fans immediately jumped into action following the cancelation of NCIS: Hawai'i. CBS ended the show after just three seasons. The hashtag #SaveNCISHawaii has gained popularity on X and there is even an entire X account dedicated to the cause. The fan efforts aiming to show CBS that canceling the show was the wrong move has not gone unnoticed by the cast.

According to Cinema Blend, show lead Vanessa Lachey, who plays Jane Tennant, has been sharing fan efforts on her Instagram stories. The efforts, such as billboards, are trying to get the attention of CBS to, at the very least, wrap up the show, since the Season 3 finale ended on a cliffhanger. There had been talks to do a shortened Season 4, wrapping up the series, but according to Deadline, that never came about. Lachey also shared an US Weekly article talking about fans' efforts that included a petition which is now just a couple hundred signatures shy of its 35,000 signature goal.

In the campaign description, NCISverse Updates (who started the campaign) says "the show has broken barriers by portraying women in leading roles, inspiring countless girls and women to see themselves as leaders." When the show was canceled, Lachey shared on her Instagram stories that she was, "gutted, confused, blindsided" by the cancelation. As a farewell to the show, Lachey and other cast members, Jason Antoon (Ernie Malik), Seana Kofoed (Clara Chase), Tori Anderson (Kate Whistler) and Noah Mills (Jesse Boone) gathered together on a beach in Hawai'i and shared photos to social media with the captions 'We really REALLY love you' and 'Ohana.'

What's To Come For the NCISverse

Close

While the cancelation of NCIS: Hawai'i has stung for many fans, there are new things on the horizon for the franchise as a whole. NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Tony and Ziva are new shows coming to audiences soon. NCIS: Origins will be the backstory for original NCIS lead Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who was played by Mark Harmon for nearly two decades. NCIS: Tony and Ziva will follow two other original NCIS fan favorites, Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, as they handle threats in Europe. Another newer show, NCIS: Sydney has been renewed for a second season and will begin filming this summer. That show follows a team of NCIS Special Agents, led by Olivia Swann's Michelle Mackey, teaming up with Australian law enforcement. The flagship NCIS was also recently renewed for a 22nd season.

The series finale of NCIS: Hawai'i aired on May 6. You can stream the whole show on Paramount+

