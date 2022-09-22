There’s no doubt that the last year has been the year for underdog sports stories. With the Zachary Levi led true-story-turned-scripted-drama American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story leading us into 2022 and the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, which has showed Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ journey to breathe new life into a down and out football league, it’s been a great year for team players around the globe. In Disney+’s upcoming docuseries, Save Our Squad with David Beckham, soccer superstar David Beckham is hoping that like McElhenney and Reynolds, he’ll be able to give back to a community that he cares about by helping a young soccer team score themselves a spot in the upper league.

Hitting the streaming platform on November 9, a teaser released today gives us a peek of what's to come when the legendary player returns to the fields that he once scored on back in his youthful days. In East London, Beckham will pour all of his knowledge into a team known as the Westward Boys, a group of young players who are down on their luck and poised to lose it all. Giving the boys insight on how to nail a free kick, the kids stand in awe of their hero and sports legend before trying it themselves.

For those hoping for even more Beckham content, we’re happy to tell you that Save Our Squad isn’t the only Beckham-led docu-series in the works. Over the summer it was announced that Netflix was moving forward with a documentary about the soccer player’s life. The feature, which has yet to set a release date, will be helmed by Fisher Stevens and will focus on Beckham’s entire life from the field to fatherhood. The project will use archival footage to take audiences on a journey of what made the iconic player such a recognizable name in the sport, as well as shine a light on his home life with his kids and his relationship with his wife, Victoria Beckham.

Save Our Squad marks another win for Disney+’s athletic programming which includes a slew of deep dives into some of the biggest names in sports including Tom Brady, Dwayne Wade, and Peyton and Eli Manning. The new series is being backed in co-production by BAFTA and RTS Award recipients Twenty Twenty as well as Beckham’s own Studio 99.

You can check out the first teaser for Save Our Squad with David Beckham below and prepare to watch a team of underdogs on their (hopeful) rise to the top when the series kicks off on Disney+ on November 9. And who knows, maybe you’ll even learn a thing or two about bending it like Beckham.