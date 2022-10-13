We dare you to not get goosebumps or even shed a tear while watching the official trailer for Disney+’s Save Our Squad with David Beckham. In what looks to be a joyous story of underdogs taking the spotlight and proving themselves as worthy opponents, David Beckham travels back to his boyhood hometown of East London to help a young group of players in the very league he once played in to better themselves both on and off the field.

The trailer introduces us to the young men at the heart of it all — the Westward Boys — a youth soccer team who continuously find themselves ranking the lowest in the league. They’ve been performing so poorly that they’re facing relegation, something that may spell out the end of the young men’s journey as a team. Finding themselves face-to-face with one of the biggest names in the sport, the opening moments of the teaser reveal Beckham’s first time meeting the team with one of the members grilling the all-star on his missed penalty shots.

Heartfelt and uplifting, the clip reveals Beckham’s work with the kids as well as the dedication carried out by the coaches who have stood by the boys all along. We see the legendary player get to know the members at practices, in school, and at home where he learns about the other sides of their lives and meets their families. At the heart of it all is a story about hope, determination, the love of the game, and the belief that nothing is impossible.

Image via Disney+

While a previous teaser gave us an idea of how the project would take shape, today’s trailer really delivered on the emotional journey audiences can expect from the series. Beckham’s own Studio 99 is producing alongside BAFTA and RTS recipients Twenty Twenty.

Along with spotting Beckham coaching the young squad, fans will soon learn more about the athlete’s life in a Fisher Stevens-helmed docuseries on Netflix. The project will combine archival footage from the footballer's decades-spanning career and will include interviews with Beckham, his family, and friends, as well as his own mentors. With a social circle like Beckham’s, audiences can expect to see a star-studded lineup in the series. As of right now, no release date has been set.

As for Save Our Squad with David Beckham, you can check out the brand-new trailer below and prepare to learn a thing or two when the series begins streaming on Disney+ on November 9. And if you're looking for more heartwarming underdog soccer stories, we encourage you to check out FX's Welcome to Wrexham.