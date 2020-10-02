‘Save Yourselves!’ Review: A Charming Slice of Sci-Fi That Redefines “Unplugging”

It’s pretty darn hard not to be completely charmed by the new sci-fi rom-com Save Yourselves! from writer/director team Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson. Blending the traditional beats of an alien invasion movie and a unique kind of existential dread many Millennials are more than familiar with, Save Yourselves! is ultimately a charming and poignant look at how visitors from another planet will make you realize you’re not the center of the universe — and fast.

Save Yourselves! has arguably one of the sharpest and smartest opening scenes I’ve seen in recent months. We learn everything we need to know to about 30-something Brooklyn couple Jack (Search Party‘s John Reynolds) and Su (GLOW‘s Sunita Mani) in the first moments as they scroll on their phones while sprawled out on the couch. A few seconds of scrolling and Su sits up, clicks her phone into neutral, takes a breath, and, just when you think she’s gonna get up and do something… she grabs her Macbook off the coffee table. Jack is just as bad, opting to read a message that dings on his phone rather than continue to romance Su in a spur-of-the-moment make-out session just a few minutes later.

It becomes clear they need a change of pace away from the scrolling and the superficial social interactions and luckily, an opportunity arises for the couple to unplug when a friend offers his family’s cabin to them for the week in upstate New York. Jack and Su jump at the chance to unplug, but once they get there, it’s immediately evident they don’t actually know how to be unplugged; they just know the idea of it. As soon as Jack and Su begin to start reckoning with the blind spots in the relationship and their (albeit minor) failings as fully-grown adults, they notice something is afoot. That something is a global alien invasion which has been happening all around them but they were not alerted to because they’d turned off their phones. Soon, the couple is hastily trying to figure out how to survive an alien invasion where the aliens look like adorable little pom-poms that lightly jiggle in your general direction.

One of the many things I love about Save Yourselves! is how Huston and Wilson’s script shapes Jack and Su into an instantly recognizable modern couple. They’re constantly plugged in, slightly knowledgeable about a variety of topics thanks to endlessly scrolling, environmentally-conscious, liberal, plucky, and constantly needing to create or produce something or they’re center of gravity will fall off its axis. There are no judgments here, but there’s no shying away from any inadequacies that arise from these traits either. Filtered through Reynolds and Mani, both of whom are really firing on all cylinders with their pitch-perfect performances which make for great on-screen chemistry, Jack and Su are protagonists you want to root for. Huston and Wilson know they have a dynamite duo in Reynolds and Mani. Both actors are perfectly cast and bounce off one another as the circumstances heighten into full-blown, delightful absurdity.

This leads me to my next favorite thing about Save Yourselves!: It’s shrewd use of a sci-fi set-up we all know to make a timely comment. Huston and Wilson are here to tell us to embrace the FOMO and start unplugging because all the good shit (or, in Jack and Su’s case, life-changing shit) is happening while you’re looking down. Social media obsessions give way to focusing on the wrong things or misplacing value on certain experiences or lifestyles. Events like an alien invasion or, dare I say, a global pandemic that has forced us to quarantine for months, have a way of re-organizing our priorities. Scrolling on your phone or browsing across multiple tabs on your laptop is hardly a valuable life skill, and you certainly can’t use them when a giant pom-pom alien army is swarming your home.

You can’t grow when you’re plugged in, Save Yourselves! argues, and it argues this point with a refreshing blend of comedy and heart. The constant verbal and visual returns to Jack and Su’s efforts to unplug so they can instead plug into something authentic hit hard; I know that feeling. Their search for something real and meaningful after countless hours spent consuming digital garbage hits some of my own soft spots that left me rooting for their personal development amidst perhaps the most adorably terrifying alien invasion I’ve ever seen committed to film.

Ultimately, Save Yourselves! is refreshing, fun, and it makes some really great points about putting your damn phone down and actually living life, even if that means going analog. While Save Yourselves! misses the mark in some key areas (for example, I would have preferred a less haphazard third act which doesn’t rush its actually astounding finale), I couldn’t help but be thoroughly charmed by what the direction this movie was going in over the course of its 93-minute runtime.

Rating: B-

Save Yourselves! arrives in theaters beginning Friday, October 2, and will later be available on digital starting Tuesday, October 6.

