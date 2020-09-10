A Couple Turn Their Phones Off and Miss an Alien Invasion in ‘Save Yourselves!’ Trailer

If you’ve ever wanted to go to a cabin in the middle of nowhere and turn your phone off for a weekend, there’s a chance you might miss the news that an alien invasion has occurred. That’s the central premise of the sci-fi comedy Save Yourselves!, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and the film’s trailer has now been released online.

Sunita Mani (GLOW) and John Reynolds (Search Party) play a “hip Brooklyn couple” who decide to unplug and head to cabin in the woods for a whole week, during which they agree to turn off their phones. But when little alien poofs start appearing in their cabin, the plug back in to discover they’ve completely missed an alien invasion.

That’s a pretty terrific premise and, based on what we see here in the trailer, is executed quite well. As someone who often daydreams of simply turning off the internet for an extended period of time, I can relate to this one. Hard.

Check out the Save Yourselves! trailer below. The film was written and directed by Alex H. Fischer and Eleanor Wilson and also stars Ben Sinclair, John Early, Jo Firestone, Gary Richardson, Johanna Day,Zenobia Shroff, and Amy Sedaris. Save Yourselves! will be released in theaters on October 2nd and on digital on October 6th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Save Yourselves!: