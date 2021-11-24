The cast of the original series got back together and honored Screech Powers.

One of television’s most beloved geeks recently received a touching tribute. The Season 2 premiere of Peacock’s Saved By The Bell featured a tribute to Samuel “Screech” Powers, the iconic character played by Dustin Diamond, who died from cancer in February.

Titled “The Last Year Dance,” the episode is a continuation of the Season 1 finale, with Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) conversing about their friend, Screech, in the parking lot of Bayside High. During their conversation, it is revealed that Slater is having a hard time coping with the loss of their friend Screech, not sure if he should attend a meet-up of their old crew at The Max. Slater eventually comes to the meet-up, where Jessie suggests to Slater that he should see a therapist to work through his feelings about losing Screech.

“This generation is just more emotionally mature than we were,” Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) tells Slater, adding that there is value in talking to others in regards to processing difficult feelings. While the gang is remembering their fallen pal, Max (Ed Alonzo), debuts a new burger to the menu, Screech’s Spaghetti Burger, which is ordered by Kevin, the robot friend of Screech from the original incarnation of Saved By The Bell.

Slater then takes a bite of the Spaghetti Burger, in which he replies that it’s “a little weird, but great,” with Lisa (Lark Voorhies), Screech's love interest in the original series, replying, “Kinda like Screech!"

It was never revealed in the episode how Screech died, but Diamond passed away from stage four cell small carcinoma of the lungs. While Diamond was hospitalized with cancer, he was already in talks for Diamond to reprise his role as Screech in Season 2, according to Deadline.

Season 2 of the Saved By The Bell revival is currently streaming on Peacock.

