This ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot Trailer References One of Its Most Iconic Moments

Time out! School is back in session at Bayside High, and I hope all the students are staying six feet apart. The Saved by the Bell reboot series, featuring faces both familiar and new, is coming to Peacock by 2020, and has a brand new, retro-futurist trailer to feast your peepers on.

Created by 30 Rock and Great News! writer/producer Tracey Wigfield, the new Saved by the Bell features, of course, a Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) who’s seeing political controversy because of his underfunding certain California high schools. So, he sends a group of lower-income kids back to Bayside High, where he himself graduated and broke the fourth wall so many years ago. This new/old Bayside High features A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) as a gym teacher, Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) as a concerned parent, and a new slate of kids with various relations to our faves, played with charisma by Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Belmont Cameli, and Dexter Darden.

While there’s some spark of the silly, self-aware joys of Wigfield’s previous work in this trailer (especially in a crack about how old the high schoolers look), and our new cast members look game, committed, and ready to rock, many of the shoe-horns of previous mythologies and characters feel pretty dang inorganic — especially a moment where Berkley references what might be Jessie’s most infamous storyline as explicitly and tactlessly as possible. It looks a touch like experimental and boilerplate instincts are at a crossroads here, and it’ll be interesting to see how it all plays as a full season.

The Saved by the Bell trailer and official synopsis are below, and the reboot comes to Peacock later in 2020. For more on the comedies available to watch on Peacock, here’s my review of the David Schwimmer-starring Intelligence.

