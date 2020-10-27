‘Saved by the Bell’ Trailer Brings Back the Old Gang (and Meta Jokes) for New Peacock Series

Peacock has released the full-length trailer for the new Saved by the Bell reboot, or is a reimagining? Or a sequel series? It’s kind of all three, as you’ll see in the trailer. The old gang is back, this time as adults with connections to Bayside High School – Zach Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is the governor of California whose son attends Bayside; A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) is the school’s P.E. teacher and coach; and Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) is mother to Jamie (Belmont Cameli), captain of the Bayside football team.

The trailer does a really nice job of toeing the line between selling a fresh new series and something nostalgic. It’s full of meta in-jokes referencing the original series, but the young students are also a primary focus as the show also looks to tackle wealth inequality and issues relating to class within the Bayside ecosystem. Tracey Wigfield, who worked on 30 Rock and Great News, is the showrunner so that bodes well.

Check out the Saved by the Bell reboot trailer below. The show also stars Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez. The series premieres exclusively on Peacock on Wednesday, November 25th – just in time for Thanksgiving.

Here’s the official synopsis for Saved by the Bell: