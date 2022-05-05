"...Never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee," Or so the immortal words of John Donne have rung through history, reminding us all of our own mortality. But for the cast and crew of the Saved By The Bell revival, the bells are not chiming for them. In fact, they've gone silent forever. That's right, the new Saved By The Bell series is coming to a close after only two seasons on Peacock.

The series, which takes place in the very same Bayside High School as the original, included many of the original cast members from the iconic 1990s series, including Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez, who played faculty members at their alma mater. Other original cast members including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, and Lark Voorhies also appeared in recurring roles. The series also featured a parallel core cast of new Bayside High students. This new main cast on the student side included John Michael Higgins, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli, and Dexter Darden.

In a statement Peacock said,“[w]e are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of ‘Saved by the Bell’ for both new and OG fans. ‘Saved by the Bell’ has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield’s superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show’s legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen. We’re grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time.”

It is not known how many viewers tuned in for the new series. However, it did receive mostly positive reviews upon its release, with many praising the show for its ability to keep the buoyancy and humor of the original while also adapting for a totally different audience.

Tracey Wigfield developed the rebooted series for Peacock. She also served as an executive producer on the series. Franco Bario and Peter Engel also served as executive producers on the series. Universal Television served as the studio for the series.

However, all is not lost. You can still stream both the reboot and the original series on Peacock.

