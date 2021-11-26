Elizabeth Berkley Lauren recently discussed the nostalgic scene from the second season of Saved By The Bell that paid homage to Lauren’s other well-known project Showgirls. It seems like what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas after all. The scene showcased Jessie (Berkley Lauren) thinking back on a small trip to Las Vegas in order to gather the confidence to ask a hunky fireman out, as he’s been checking her out during Bayside High School's career fair.

The scene paid homage to the 1995 erotic drama Showgirls, where Berkley Lauren played Nomi, an ambitious Las Vegas dancer. Berkley Lauren had felt the film turned her into a pariah in Hollywood, but as it has become a cult favorite over the years, she had no qualms revisiting the film for the Saved by the Bell episode.

"Along the way since the film came out, it's had its own life," Berkley Lauren told EW, "It's been embraced in such incredible ways that it has its own legacy. And the way that it exists today in pop culture is different, of course, than when it came out. I just wanted to acknowledge that, I'm aware of that and love how it's been embraced and that's a beautiful thing. That's why right now is a really great time to have some fun with it."

Alongside that reference, the makeover that Jessie receives is similar enough to Nomi’s in the film and Jessie does a few of the dance moves that Nomi did as she approaches the fireman. She tries to seduce him with a pole dance only to kick him in the face, reminding audiences that this isn’t the same character as the one in Showgirls.

"I shot this on my birthday, July 28," Berkley Lauren added. "What a way to have a birthday — to do something this comedic and amazing and a real moment for two roles that I'm primarily known for, coming together in one meta way."

The homage is a fun reminder for both Berkley Lauren as well as fans of the film. It also showcases how sometimes, no matter how much time has passed, you can always find a way to strut your stuff. Season 2 of Saved by the Bell is currently available to stream on Peacock.

