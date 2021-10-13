The second season of 'Saved by the Bell' will arrive on Peacock on November 24.

Peacock has released a set of new images as well as a new trailer for the upcoming second season of the comedy sitcom revival Saved by the Bell. The second season will premiere on the streaming service on November 24.

The new trailer gives fans and newcomers alike a refresh on what happened in season one while also giving a brief glimpse at what the second season will revolve around. Bayside High has been selected to host the Southern California School Spirit Competition. With the reward that is up for grabs being a "tiny spirit stick," DeVante says it: "The stakes have never been higher." While the school prepares for the games, the characters that inhabit Bayside, new and old, face their own personal struggles and challenges.

The series stars Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy Jiménez, Mitchell Hoog as Mac Morris, the son of original series leads and returning characters Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), Josie Totah as Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio, Alycia Pascual-Peña as Aisha Garcia, Belmont Cameli as Jamie Spano, Dexter Darden as DeVante Young, and John Michael Higgins as Principal Ronald Toddman.

Along with Gosselaar and Thiessen, other original series actors that return are Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as Jessie Spano and Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, who have starring roles in the series, and Lark Voorhies will return to the Saved by the Bell world as Lisa Turtle.

Saved by the Bell is a revival of the early 90's sitcom of the same name that debuted in November of 2020. The showrunner and writer of the show is Tracey Wigfield, who also serves as executive producer on the series alongside Franco Bario and Peter Engel.

The second season of Saved by the Bell will arrive on Peacock on November 24. You can check out the trailer for the upcoming Season 2 of the comedy sitcom, along with more images, and read its official synopsis down below:

In Season 2 of Peacock’s hit comedy 'Saved by the Bell', Bayside High gears up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Daisy is determined not to get sidetracked by “Bayside nonsense,” but when a cute new student is elected student council VP, she finds herself in way over her head. Mac sees the competition as a way to finally step out from his father’s shadow. Jamie leans on Lexi in the wake of his parents’ divorce while Lexi struggles to be a more understanding girlfriend; Aisha seeks a new outlet after football is canceled; DeVante finds love with a rich Bayside girl, and Slater and a newly single Jessie grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past.

