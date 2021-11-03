Welcome back to Bayside! Peacock has just released a new trailer for the second season of its Saved by the Bell revival series. This season will show Bayside High students and faculty as they gear up for the Southern California School Spirit Competition.

Picking up from last season, Season 2 will follow the Baysiders through their junior year. As the trailer shows, everyone is in for their fair share of drama, with Daisy, played by Haskiri Velazquez, struggling with a really inconvenient crush on a newly elected student council vice president, Mac, played by Mitchell Hoog, using the competition to forge his own reputation outside of his father, DeVante, Dexter Darden, finding love with a rich Baysider, and Aisha, Alycia Pascual-Peña, looking for a new occupation when football is canceled.

Meanwhile, the original Saved by the Bell gang is experiencing their own fair share of drama, with Jessie and Slater, played by Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez, growing closer after Jessie's divorce. Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen will be returning to Bayside as well, trying to navigate lives that have grown far more complicated than their high-school selves could have ever imagined.

Judging by the trailer, however, the second season will continue in the original series' penchant for fourth-wall-breaking commentary and irreverent comedy, focusing on relationship dynamics both new and well-trodden. Tracey Wigfield will continue as showrunner for the second season, as well as serving as both writer and executive producer. Franco Bario and Peter Engel also produce.

The new season of Saved by the Bell will consist of 10 30-minute episodes and will be available to stream on Peacock on November 24. You can watch the trailer for Season 2 below:

