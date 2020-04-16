First Peacock Trailers Premiere, Led by ‘Saved by the Bell’, ‘Psych 2’ & More

What is Peacock, you ask? Great question. It’s NBCUniversal’s new streaming service that aims to deliver original TV series while also offering up a ton of titles in parent company Comcast’s catalog. Today, certain Comcast subscribers will have preview access for the service’s ad-supported option, Peacock Premium; all Comcast customers should have access to Peacock by the end of the month before the national rollout on July 15th. But just what separates Peacock from the likes of mainstays like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, upstarts like AppleTV+, Disney+, and the upcoming HBO Max, and non-starters like Quibi?

In a word: Content. Peacock TV boasts its own particular library of content thanks to licensing rights under the Comcast umbrella. Many of those shows will be available at launch, with original series (teased below in a suite of trailers) like Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell and new films like Brave New World also on tap. However, those original works likely won’t pop until 2021, despite the powers that be going ahead with the launch of its service this year as previously planned. We’ll see how this one shakes out.

Check out a trailer teasing the streaming service here:

Now, check out all the first-look Peacock trailers below:

