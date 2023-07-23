The Big Picture Saved! is a teen comedy that follows Mary's journey as she questions her faith and navigates the pressures of being a devout Christian in high school.

The film sheds light on the experiences of Christian teenagers who often have different concerns and restrictions compared to their secular peers.

Saved! captures the details of Christian fundamentalist culture and shows that outsiders often have a better perspective on the situation than those deeply entrenched in their faith.

There was the pact for four high school seniors to lose their virginity in American Pie; in The Breakfast Club, a group of teenagers from different social groups realize they’re not that different from each other; and Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) embarks on a revenge plot to topple queen bee Regina George (Rachel McAdams) in Mean Girls. But while sexual awakening, parties, and figuring out life post-high school are all central to the teen movie genre, there’s a sizable group of teenagers who aren’t fully able to relate to these experiences. For many teenagers, their concerns don’t pertain to most themes in teen films. Instead, for these teenagers, their problems are staying “pure,” not being led into “temptation,” whatever that may look like, and being sure not to go to hell. The teenagers I’m referencing go to church Sundays and even Wednesdays, are sure not to use swear words, and do what they interpret as what the Bible commands. These teenagers are Christians. And until Saved! was released in 2004, they were mostly absent from the coming-of-age stories that played a part in many of our adolescent years.

What Is the Story Behind 'Saved!'?

Saved! is a teen comedy about Mary (Jena Malone) who learns that her boyfriend Dean (Chad Faust) is gay. Before this revelation, she thought her life was perfect: she was a part of her Christian school’s worship team, she was involved with Christian initiatives — like haggling women outside of abortion clinics — and she had her boyfriend. In a misguided attempt to heal him of his “spiritually toxic affliction,” she decides to break one of the cardinal rules foisted onto Christian youth by having pre-marital sex. Mary believes that having sex with Dean will cause him to be straight. Surprisingly, it doesn’t work. On the first day of her senior year of high school, Mary learns that Dean has been sent to Mercy House, a Christian boarding school with aims such as attempting to de-gay teenagers and address a myriad of topics that Christians take issue with.

Mary confides in her friend Hilary Faye (Mandy Moore), Hilary Faye’s brother Roland (Macaulay Culkin), and Veronica (Elizabeth Thai) as to why Dean was sent to Mercy House. Mary later learns that she is pregnant with Dean’s baby. She feels betrayed by God because she believed she was doing his will by using sex to try to make Dean straight. Holier-than-thou Hilary Faye decides to hold a prayer meeting for Dean at her house. While she does sincerely hold to her beliefs, Hilary Faye revels in the attention she receives for how devout she is among her like-minded peers. Mary is repulsed by how her peers react to the news of Dean being gay. She begins to question her beliefs. After falling out with Hilary Faye, Mary is befriended by Cassandra (Eva Amurri), who is open about her rejection of Christianity and is the only Jew in the school, which makes her peers try all the harder to "save" her, and Roland, who is dating Cassandra and also isn’t a Christian. They are the only people who know of Mary’s pregnancy.

As the school year continues, Mary has to work harder to hide her growing bump. Her mom (Mary-Louise Parker) secretly begins dating the principal Pastor Skip (Martin Donovan). And Pastor Skip’s Son Patrick (Patrick Fugit) is attracted to Mary, but Mary, overwhelmed with her secret pregnancy, avoids her mutual attraction to him. After Hilary Faye vandalizes the school and frames Mary, Roland, and Cassandra for it, things come to a head during the prom. Hilary Faye is exposed for her hypocrisy, Dean breaks out of Mercy House and learns that Mary is having his baby, and Mary goes into labor. By the end of the movie, Mary finds a support system with Cassandra, Roland, Patrick, Dean, and her mom. Mary’s faith has expanded from the limited view she had at the beginning of the film to a more inclusive vision that allows for nuance and admits to not having all the answers. Life is complicated, but it’s important to find your people. Mary does.

'Saved!' Is Written from Experience

Saved!’s director and co-writer Brian Dannelly drew from his own experiences of attending a Baptist high school: “In the Baptist school there was the one Jewish girl that everyone was trying to save, there was a girl who got pregnant, there was a gay kid. And there were definitely those kinds of social dynamics: The more spiritual you are, the more you know how to quote Bible verses, the more popular you are.” Dannelly, like Dean, is gay and had to handle the complexity of being closeted in a religious environment. He was also interested in the youth Christian movement and rising fundamentalism for which he made a high school the microcosm of this subculture. (R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe was a producer.)

There are typically three avenues that Christian youth take with education: public school, private school, or homeschooling.

In public schools, Christian youth who attend them are simultaneously pressured not to behave like their secular peers and proselytize them with the intention of converting them. Growing up in church, teenage Christians are warned about sex, drinking, and drugs to an anxiety-inducing extent. Elders in the church constantly barrage Christian teenagers not to “backslide”— a phrase that means losing touch with the Christian faith. But it’s not enough that these teens for Jesus have to grip on to their faith, they’re expected to bring their peers on board. Christian teens are often pressured into inviting their secular friends from school to church. The intensity of the pressure they face can be overwhelming. Often, Christian teenagers are told things like “If you don’t tell your friend about Jesus, and they die and go to hell, their blood is on your hands.” And while it would be natural to assume this is an exaggeration, it’s not — trust me, I know. Because of 1962’s Engel v. Vitale, many Christians misinterpret the ruling to mean that kids can’t pray in school when it actually just means that schools can’t force kids to pray; because of this misinterpretation, many Christians feel public schools are hostile to Christians.

Like in Saved!, many Christian teenagers attend Christian schools because their parents fear secular influence on their children and non-Chrstian education like teaching sex ed and evolution. As Dannelly has said, being more devout can affect one’s standing in the school. Hilary Faye does love Jesus, but she also loves status, and being outspoken about her beliefs helps her retain her social currency in her school.

And many Christians are homeschooled. While many students are homeschooled because they may require more individualized attention, many Christians are homeschooled because their parents fear the influence of public school and there may not be a Christian school near them that’s either affordable or accessible or aligned with their denomination. Many Christians in youth follow the trajectory of homeschooling then usually attending a Christian college. There’s a reason why in Cady’s introduction in Mean Girls she has to clarify that her family isn’t “weirdly religious,” which then cuts to the glorious scene of kids saying that “On the third day, God created the Remington bolt-action rifle so that man could fight the dinosaurs and the homosexuals.”

The Devil's in the Details

Saved! captures a lot of details about Christian fundamentalist culture. At the beginning of the film, we see Mary and Hilary Faye at a shooting range. While guns seem contrarian to what many consider to be the teachings of Jesus — “live by the sword, die by the sword” (Matthew 26:52) — they have been embraced by many Christians. Saved! has an array of Christian-themed shirts that were particularly popular in the mid-aughts. I remember a Christian T-Shirt I owned: it was green with a picture of the Darwin fish on its back; on the back, it read “There’s nothing intellectual about believing you and I evolved from hydrogen gas.” I wore it in public, proudly. Now, I cringe thinking back to it. Embarrassment is not one of the wounds that time heals well.

The film begins on a note that is painfully relatable to those who were brought up in Christian eschatology. Mary talks about how she believes she’s living in the End Times. As a Christian youth, you’re constantly inundated with the belief that the end is nigh. This stems from the Christian belief in the Rapture, which posits that in the blink of an eye, all Christians will be summoned from the earth, and trials and tribulations will overtake the world. It’s a belief that is understandably traumatizing for anyone to hold, but especially young people — so much of being young is looking forward to the future, hoping that your dreams will be realized.

In 'Saved!,' Outsiders Have the Best Insight

As is with life, it’s Saved!’s outsiders that have a birdseye view of things. Roland sees his school for the oddity that it is and refuses to conform to their ways of thinking. Cassandra is a complicated character: on one hand, she’s many Christians' ideas of what a secular person looks like — hypersexual, uses substances, and has a disregard for authority. But she is also one of the few people to accept Mary and support her during her pregnancy. Then there’s Patrick. Though, unlike Roland and Cassandra, he is in with the in-crowd, it’s evident he takes his beliefs with a grain of salt. Contrary to most of his peers, he doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with Dean for being gay. He doesn’t judge Mary for getting pregnant out of wedlock. And he doesn’t have a narrow view of things like his father does. Being a pastor’s son, placing him in the epicenter of his spiritual subculture, he has perspective and is able to see things for what they are.

In Saved!, the kids on the outside all have valid points while the adults' non-questioning adherence to Christianity often leaves them unhappy. Pastor Skip is separated from his wife, and despite Patrick telling him that they should divorce, he refuses to because, like so many Christians, he doesn’t believe divorce is an option. Mary’s mom Lillian initially isn’t fully able to engage with her daughter because she uses her religion as a barrier to conversations that need to happen.

Saved! highlights Mary’s spiritual journey from devout Christian to seeking spirituality, coming to the conclusion that her beliefs can be more inclusive and don’t have to fit a mold. It’s easy to misinterpret Saved! as being anti-religious, but that wasn’t Dannelly’s intent. During its filming, Danelly identified as Christian. His goal for the film was to promote discussion. It received mixed reviews from Christians; some loved it, and others, particularly Jerry Falwell — the guy who said AIDS was God’s punishment for homosexuals — hated it.

But Saved! has the legacy of being a teen movie that took into account the experiences of many teenagers who have restrictions from many things that have been accepted by secular society. The Christian upbringing is unique and often not at all relatable to many teen films. Saved! understands the pressure Christian teenagers face. It understands that their adolescence is markedly different from their secular peers. But the movie also gives them something they often don’t have permission to do: question. Growing up Christian often means not questioning one’s faith, for doubt is thought to be the work of the devil. Seriously, this is something that is said, and frequently. Seeing Mary’s journey allows them to question their own path. Even though the film ends with Mary retaining an altered version of her faith, they’re all realizations and ideas that have come from her own journey. Saved! teaches people, Christians and non-Christians, that it’s good to question things and that no one has it all figured out. We get through life together.