We all know that Spongebob is a pretty popular character that's been around for 25 years. But it's always surprising to confirm how popular the IP still is when we have the numbers to back it up. Earlier this month, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie premiered on Netflix and it instantly rose to the top of the streamer's charts with millions of views. Now, three weeks in, the movie is still among the top 10 most-watched titles on the streamer, and has raked in over 30 million views during this time.

It's pretty easy to figure out why Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie is one of the most popular movies right now. Kids tend to watch their favorite titles over and over again, and it wasn't any different with the Spongebob spin-off movie. Additionally, long-time fans of the cartoon also pressed play to check out the new Bikini Bottom adventure and reconnect with their inner child. All of that signaled to Netflix that the partnership with Nickelodeon Movies can keep going and fans will certainly show up to watch new Spongebob movies.

Not that Netflix is showing any signs of stopping: The streamer already announced that there's another spin-off movie in the works, this time centered on fan-favorite villain Plankton (voiced by Mr. Lawrence). Details of the movie are still kept under wraps, but the tiny villain will probably have to keep dealing with the frustration of not being able to steal Krusty Krab's secret recipes. Chances are he'll come up with another ambitious plan to rule over Bikini Bottom and finally make his restaurant Chum Bucket happen.

What is Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie About?

As the title suggests, the spin-off movie centers around Spongebob (Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star's (Bill Fagerbakke) best friend Sandy Cheeks (Carolyn Lawrence). After years and years of severely missing her home state Texas, she finally gets the opportunity to visit her home when Bikini Bottom is literally ripped off from the ocean and taken to the Lone Star State after an evil CEO decides to take Bikini Bottom to a laboratory.

Despite its obvious popularity on Netflix, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie divided opinions among critics and fans. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie earned a passable 62% score from critics, but the audience score was a lot less forgiving, with a mere 22%. From the looks of it, audiences tended to agree with Detroit News film critic Adam Graham, who wrote that the movie "has a low-stakes feel," and that "too much attention is paid" to secondary characters while Sandy and Spongebob fade to the back. On the other hand, Variety's Peter Debruge appreciated the "overdue insights into Sandy’s backstory, including a few details from her past that even she didn’t know."

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie is available to stream now. Check out the trailer below:

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie This adventure comedy film follows Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants as they journey to Texas to save Bikini Bottom after it is scooped out of the ocean by a mysterious company. Release Date August 2, 2024 Director Liza Johnson Cast Carolyn Lawrence , Tom Kenny , Mr. Lawrence , Mary Jo Catlett , Clancy Brown , Bill Fagerbakke , Rodger Bumpass Runtime 82 Minutes Writers Kaz , Tom Stern

