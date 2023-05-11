SpongeBob SquarePants is Nickelodeon's longest-running series, with 277 episodes. Still, its impact on cinema has also proven its status as one of the greatest children's shows ever made. SpongeBob is beloved worldwide, and for a good reason, as its fresh animation style and humor have gone on to stand the test of time. The series first hit the silver screen in 2004 with The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. Two more sequels followed: The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water in 2015 and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in 2020. It is now a well-established film franchise and a television one and is returning to our screens very soon. However, it won't be the world's most famous sponge at the helm of this narrative. It will be SpongeBob's close friend Sandy that heads this feature. So, with the vast fan base terribly excited, here is everything we know about Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.

In February 2023, Netflix announced the details of a slate of movies that would be released later that same year. One of these was The Sandy Cheeks Movie. However, since this announcement, it has been confirmed that The Sandy Cheeks Movie's launch date was being pushed back to 2024. Unfortunately, the movie has no exact release date yet, but fans can expect information to come soon.

Where Can You Watch The Sandy Cheeks Movie?

Since the deal struck with Nickelodeon and Netflix back in 2020, many Nickelodeon titles, including the most recent SpongeBob movie, have made their way to Netflix. Shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Victorious have recently been added to the streaming service. So, with that in mind, it will come as no surprise to learn that The Sandy Cheeks Movie will be doing the same, with Netflix having sole rights to the project.

Is There A Trailer For The Sandy Cheeks Movie?

Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for a Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie trailer.

What Is The Sandy Cheeks Movie About?

Understandably, most SpongeBob fans will likely not need any information regarding the film to know they will be attending the most available screening, as is the nature of the fanbase. However, for those still undecided, here is the official plot synopsis for The Sandy Cheeks Movie:

“Bikini Bottom has been stolen! Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob watch in disbelief as everyone’s favorite town is scooped out of the ocean by a sinister, mysterious company. Now, Sandy and SpongeBob must go on an epic quest to Sandy’s home state of Texas and enlist her family to help save Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and the rest of the gang before time runs out. Continuing the franchise’s iconic blend of animation and live-action, Saving Bikini Bottom brings all the charm and irreverence of the series to the wild west in this SpongeBob Squarepants spin-off from director Liza Johnson.”

The plot oozes the exact style of family-friendly fun we have come to both expect and love from the franchise, although the emphasis on Sandy this time will provide a fresh take on a narrative. Sandy, voiced wonderfully by Carolyn Lawrence (Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius), has become a fan favorite across her time on the show. For her to finally be thrust into the spotlight is sure to create a movie that fans will adore. The plot oozes the exact style of family-friendly fun we have come to both expect and love from the franchise, although the emphasis on Sandy this time will provide a fresh take on a narrative. Beyond all this, confirming that fans can expect the blend of animation and live-action that has become so popular in the franchise is another surefire way to get tickets sold and make The Sandy Cheeks Movie look unmissable.

Who Is In The Cast For The Sandy Cheeks Movie?

Of course, the tremendous success of the SpongeBob franchise owes a lot to its incomparable voice cast. So, with the weight of expectation lingering over this next installment, the cast list for it must be great. It will come as no surprise to learn that it is, with many of our favorite Spongbob characters set to return. In both named and unnamed roles, The Sandy Cheeks Movie will include the likes of the aforementioned Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks, the ever-present Tom Kenny (Transformers) as SpongeBob SquarePants, Bill Fagerbakke (Jennifer's Body) as Patrick Star, Rodger Bumpass (The Running Man) as Squidward Tentacles, and Clancy Brown (Justice League Unlimited) as Mr. Krabs. Additional actors include Loretta Devine (Crash), Craig Robinson (The Office), Johnny Knoxville (Bad Grandpa), and Grey DeLisle (Avatar: The Last Airbender). This is only a sample of the talent that will be displayed, but it is certainly enough to show just how great The Sandy Cheeks Movie is shaping up to be.

Who Is Behind The Sandy Cheeks Movie?

The Sandy Cheeks Movie was written by Kaz and Tom Stern, who both have experience writing on children's cartoons, respectively, including the likes of Phineas and Ferb, The Wild Thornberrys, and SpongeBob SquarePants. The film is being directed by Liza Johnson (Return), with executive producer credits going to Marc Ceccarelli (Phineas and Ferb) and Vincent Walker (The Ren and Stimpy Show). The film is produced by Jack Petrik (Tom and Jerry: The Movie), with Robert Engleman (Blade) as line producer. A wonderful crew and cast team up to make The Sandy Cheeks Movie look like one of animation's most exciting upcoming features.

Where To Watch Previous SpongeBob SquarePants Movies?

If you’re excited about Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, you will love watching other SpongeBob SquarePants films. Whether you’re watching them for the first time or revisiting them years later, these movies will bring the laughs and have you smiling from ear to ear.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie - In this lively animated adventure, undersea oddball SpongeBob SquarePants and his starfish friend, Patrick, embark on a quest to clear the name of Mr. Krabs, the owner of the Krusty Krab restaurant, who has been framed for stealing the crown of ocean deity King Neptune. Leaving the familiar confines of Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob, and Patrick venture out towards Shell City, where they hope to find Neptune's crown. Still, numerous obstacles stand (or float) in their way.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water - Life is dandy in Bikini Bottom for SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny) and his friends Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke), Squidward (Rodger Bumpass), Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown), and Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence). However, when the top-secret recipe for Krabby Patties is stolen, SpongeBob finds that he must join forces with perpetual adversary Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) and come ashore to battle a fiendish pirate named Burger Beard (Antonio Banderas), who has his plans for the delicious delicacies.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run - When SpongeBob SquarePants' beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and his best friend Patrick to the mighty King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City. On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and the Bikini Bottom gang team up for a heroic and hilarious journey, where they discover nothing is more vital than the power of friendship.

