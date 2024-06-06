The Big Picture Sandy Cheeks takes the spotlight in her first feature-length movie, Saving Bikini Bottom, expanding the universe of SpongeBob SquarePants.

The new movie showcases Sandy and SpongeBob's adventure to Texas, exploring themes of corporate greed and friendship with familiar characters.

The film features the original voice cast, new ensemble members, and upgraded visuals, promising a fresh take on the beloved SpongeBob series.

It’s Sandy Cheeks’ time to shine in a new lineup of images from the beloved character’s first feature-length movie, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. Expanding the universe first made famous by the TV series SpongeBob SquarePants, Netflix’s spin-off movie will be the first time the lens will shift from the titular anthropomorphic sponge who has already enjoyed the staggering success of three standalone movies. The images give the animated characters an upgrade in both color and design as well as paint a better picture of the adventure that’s to come when Sandy takes on the task of becoming the savior of Bikini Bottom.

Sandy and SpongeBob are giddying up in a handful of the stills that see the pair leaving their safe haven of Bikini Bottom and floating up to the surface to travel back to the squirrel’s home state of Texas. Two shots show the pair safely buckled in for a car ride, while another depicts them locked in a tight embrace. Each of these photos features Sandy without her air helmet, as the land squirrel can suck up all the oxygen she needs above the ocean. However, we still get a peek at that iconic piece of headwear as Sandy can be seen basking in the sunshine and donning her full underwater uniform. No SpongeBob SquarePants production would be complete without the friends who inhabit Bikini Bottom and this photo lineup certainly isn’t lacking either, as the final image sees Squidward, Patrick Star, and Mr. Krabs standing in a row.

For fourteen seasons, SpongeBob SquarePants has been delighting audiences of all ages with its well-crafted characters, colorful visuals, and deeper themes, and The Sandy Cheeks Movie will be no different. The plot sees Sandy and SpongeBob travel to Texas after Bikini Bottom has been snatched from under them by a mysterious company which could be seen as a nod to big corporations and real estate moguls eating up the little guys.

Who Stars In ‘Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie’?

Directed by Liza Johnson (Elvis & Nixon), many of the long-running cast will reprise their roles for the spin-off film. Voice actors include Carolyn Lawrence (Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius) as Sandy, Tom Kenny (Transformers) as SpongeBob SquarePants, Rodger Bumpass (The Running Man) as Squidward Tentacles, Bill Fagerbakke (Jennifer’s Body) as Patrick Star, and Clancy Brown (Gen V) as Mr. Krabs. Filling out the ensemble cast will be Johnny Knoxville (Bad Grandpa), Craig Robinson (The Office), Loretta Devine (Crash), and Grey DeLisle (Avatar: The Last Airbender).

Check out the latest images for Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie above and stay tuned to Collider for more information about the film’s arrival. SpongeBob SquarePants is now streaming on Paramount+.

SpongeBob SquarePants Spongebob Squarepants is an animated comedy created by Stephen Hillenburg and starring voices from Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, and Rodger Bumpass. The series revolves around a sea sponge that goes on many misadventures with his friends Patrick, Squidward, and Sandy Cheeks in the lands of Bikini Bottom and the surrounding sea. Release Date July 17, 1999 Creator Stephen Hillenburg Cast Tom Kenny , Bill Fagerbakke , Rodger Bumpass , Clancy Brown , Carolyn Lawrence Main Genre Animation Seasons 14 Website http://www.facebook.com/pages/Sponge-Bob-Square-Pants Expand

