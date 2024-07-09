The Big Picture SpongeBob Squarepants celebrates its 25th anniversary with a new live-action animation film, Saving Bikini Bottom: A Sandy Cheeks Movie.

Sandy Cheeks saves Bikini Bottom and her friends in a fresh animation style, featuring franchise signature jokes and a Wild West setting.

The movie features the familiar voices of the original cast and introduces Sandy's extended family, premiering on Netflix on August 2.

The SpongeBob Squarepants franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and is still going strong with its humor and animation style that stands the test of time. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Sandy Cheeks to save the day and Netflix’s upcoming live-action animation film, Saving Bikini Bottom: A Sandy Cheeks Movie, finally puts the spotlight on SpongeBob’s faithful friend in her own spin-off and we are all in for it.

The streamer has unveiled a hilarious new trailer that sees Bikini Bottom scooped out of the ocean by a company named Marine Biology Lab. But they mess with the wrong squirrel as Sandy takes it upon herself to save the town and her friends. Along with SpongeBob, Sandy travels to Texas, and calls in her very large family for help. The trailer is full of franchise signature jokes, compelling performances, along with a fresh animation style, which enhances the story elements.

What’s ‘Saving Bikini Bottom: A Sandy Cheeks Movie’ About?

Saving Bikini Bottom promises to bring the same charm and irreverence of the series to the Wild West in the new spin-off. The movie follows Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob, who watch in disbelief as their underwater town is scooped out of the ocean by a sinister, mysterious company. To save the day, the two go on an epic quest to Sandy’s home state of Texas and enlist her family to help save Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and the rest of the gang before time runs out.

Going by previously released images and the new trailer, the movie will be another gem in the franchise, bringing familiar characters on a completely new adventure. While Sandy Cheeks has had a couple of prominent story lines in the original show, the movie led by her will be new territory for fans of the character. It’ll be really fun to meet the extended Cheeks family, who look adorable.

The movie brings back the familiar voices of Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks, Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward, Mr. Lawrence as Plankton, and Johnny Knoxville as Randy Cheeks. Also rounding off the cast are Craig Robinson as Pa Cheeks, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Phoebe, Matty Cardarople as Kyle, Wanda Sykes as Sue Nahmee, and Grey DeLisle voicing Ma Cheeks, Granny Cheeks, Rowdy Cheeks, and Rosie Cheeks.

Saving Bikini Bottom: A Sandy Cheeks Movie hits Netflix on August 2. Check out the new trailer above.