Just as there are infinite ways for a queer person to be queer, so too are there limitless opportunities for queerness to manifest in cinema. Sometimes, it can be in a proudly defiant manner, one that provides a middle finger to the status quo that oppresses members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Other times, it’s a quiet presence that eventually makes itself known in a pronounced manner. And then there are the films like Alice Wu’s 2004 independent comedy Saving Face, which treats queerness with a nonchalant attitude. It’s not that films like Saving Face don’t recognize the hardships facing queer people. However, the various ways queerness appears in Saving Face reflect how Wu is looking to make everyday normalcy for queer people the focal point of this story.

This is even seen in something as basic as how our protagonist, Wil (Michelle Krusiec), feels about her queerness as the story begins. Saving Face is not a film about a queer person slowly coming to terms with the fact that they are gay ala Alex Strangelove. Wil is already comfortable with her identity as the story begins, with her even finding other gay relatives to bond with during big familial events. Even her co-workers at the hospital where she works are fully knowledgeable about her sexuality. She’s struggling to have her mom accept her identity, of course, but being queer and attracted to other women is just a part of Wil’s life. In other words, Saving Face doesn’t derive conflict from building uncertainty around Wil’s sexuality.

This allows for way more time for adorable sequences depicting the blossoming affection between Wil and her crush, Vivian (Lynn Chen). Another woman openly accepting of her own sexuality, to the point that she’s even unabashedly queer around her mother, Vivian is another way that the queer individuals of Saving Face are shown to be fully formed people who are in touch with their sexuality. This assuredness allows the quiet desire between Wil and Vivian to be center stage in key sequences focused on the duo, particularly an early date where they go shopping and the camera mimics the gaze of Wil. All those tight close-ups of Vivian’s hands, shoulders, and hair are depicted without any sense of sensationalism and instead, build on the visual style of other romantic dramas.

This moment is a microcosm of how often Saving Face recreates visual motifs of traditional romantic dramas but just recontextualizes them so that queer women of color are now at the center of the frame. This is especially apparent the first time we see Wil and Vivian in bed together, a scenario that might immediately make one worry that Saving Face will indulge, even inadvertently, in visual cues meant to titillate the male gaze. Instead, Wu’s direction frames this instance of intimacy similarly to how a heterosexual sex scene would be captured. No gratuitous nudity or shots of ladies kissing while inexplicable rain cascades across their faces, just shots of bodies wrapped up in a blanket, fingers making their way across hips, and other visual staples of classical Hollywood sex scenes.

This restraint in the name of not objectifying queer women’s bodies is executed all while making it clear that Wil and Vivian are sexually active beings, enamored with each other’s bodies and spirits. It’s a fine line to walk, but by working within the visual parameters of classical sex scenes, Saving Face, once again, demonstrates its commitment to rendering queerness as just another part of everyday life. In this case, it’s accomplished even while maintaining a discernibly erotic and steamy ambiance between Wil and Vivian. We get to understand their deep passionate love for one another without turning that love into something to be ogled. Wil’s sexuality isn’t even sensationalized within a familial conflict that proves critical to the plot of Saving Face. Wu’s screenplay goes to great lengths to ensure that Wil’s queerness is not the primary source of conflict between the character’s various relatives. Instead, all this turmoil comes from Wil's mother, Hwei-lang Gao (Joan Chen), who is ostracized by the rest of the family upon the news that she's gotten pregnant out of wedlock. As she refuses to announce who the father is, Wil's grandfather declares that his daughter is no longer part of the family. This inspires Gao to move into her daughter’s apartment and explore the prospect of finding a new lover.

Usually, it would be the queer character in these narratives that are yelled at and tossed out of a family. Here, that standard gets subverted by having Gao occupy that role for different reasons. It's a wise narrative move that doesn’t define a queer character by just the anguish she suffers at the hands of loved ones but also makes highlights the rigid traditionalism that makes Wil uncomfortable with coming out to her family. It’s a phenomenal example of how Saving Face avoids upending the casual nature of how its queerness while conveying the dangers queer people do face in seemingly encouraging spaces, another delicate balance that the film pulls off superbly.

Even the way the plot manifests the eventual mother/daughter strife stemming from Wil’s sexuality carries a nonchalant air to it. Wil comes clean to her attentive neighbor, Jay (Ato Essandoh), that her mom knows that she’s gay. Gao previously stumbled on Wil being intimate with a woman and, since then, has never brought up the topic explicitly but has been extra insistent that Wil date every guy she can think of. Here, parental intolerance of queerness is presented in a casual everyday fashion, one defined by ignoring this character trait rather than fervent physical punishment. Just as reaffirmations of queer identity can emerge in quiet ways, so too can frustrating dismissals of that quality.

The complexities of queer existence, and specifically the life of one queer Chinese American lady from New York City, are the backbone of Saving Face. However, they’re not presented in a melodramatic fashion that defines such a life by massive blow-ups and extreme misery. Instead, everything from romantic infatuation to parental disapproval to even acceptance of one’s identity is all presented with a casual air that subtly normalizes the existence and perspectives of queer individuals. Saving Face manages to accomplish all that while also functioning as an irresistibly moving romantic drama. Such is the power of the finite possibilities of queerness.

