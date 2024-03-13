The Big Picture Steven Spielberg redefined filmmaking with his blockbusters like Jaws, E.T., and Jurassic Park, appealing to all audiences.

Saving Private Ryan offered a raw, realistic look at war, sparking controversy and a ban in Malaysia for its violence.

Spielberg stood firm against censorship, refusing to cut scenes in Saving Private Ryan despite international pushback.

It’s safe to say that the term “Hollywood blockbuster” as it is known today would not exist without the work of Steven Spielberg. While Hollywood certainly had released massive moneymakers throughout its history, the breakout success of Jaws as a global phenomenon turned studios on to the idea that making films an “event” could be greatly beneficial. Between Jaws, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, and the Indiana Jones franchise, Spielberg’s name became synonymous with “four quadrant” entertainment that was meant to appeal to the broadest possible audience. While he certainly deserves credit for ushering in Hollywood’s new era, Spielberg was never shy about leaning into darker material. The director proved his merits as a dramatic storyteller with his 1993 Best Picture winner Schindler’s List, but his 1998 World War II epic Saving Private Ryan was so controversial that it was banned in Malaysia.

Why Was ‘Saving Private Ryan’ So Controversial?

While it was not directly based on a true story, Saving Private Ryan was inspired by the accounts of several veterans that had survived World War II. Spielberg specifically drew inspiration from stories passed on to him by his father, Arnold Spielberg, who enlisted into the United States Army shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Spielberg’s goal with Saving Private Ryan was to create a more realistic depiction of warfare that was distinct from the overblown sensationalism often found in Hollywood films. While many war films tend to highlight the heroism of their combatants, they often forget about the personal sacrifices and physical conditions that combat itself entails. Spielberg aimed to tell a story that would demythologize heroism itself; by making his characters feel grounded in reality, Saving Private Ryan is more earnest in its depiction of such a traumatic era.

The film is set during the final days of World War II after the storming of Omaha Beach as part of the Normandy invasion, which resulted in significant casualties on both sides of the conflict. Although the action-packed opening sequence detailing the famous battle is one of the most iconic of Spielberg’s career, Saving Private Ryan tells a more small-scale, character-based story that examines the ethical dilemmas that must be made in the heat of combat. The film follows the battle-weary U.S. Captain John H. Miller (Tom Hanks), who is assigned a mission by his commanding officers to retrieve the soldier Private James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon) and return him home safely. All of Ryan's brothers had been killed in the war effort, and the Allied Forces believed that it was in the best interest of the military to return Ryan home safely to his family.

The decision to trek deep into enemy territory sparks debate among Miller’s squad of soldiers, as they are all equally committed to the war effort. Although they have followed Miller’s commands loyally throughout their service, Technical Sergeant Mike Horvath (Tom Sizemore), Corporal Timothy Upham (Jeremy Davies), Private First Class Richard Reiben (Edward Burns), Private Stanley "Fish" Mellish (Adam Goldberg), Private First Class Adrian Caparzo (Vin Diesel), and T/4 Medic Irwin Wade (Giovanni Ribisi) are conflicted upon their new assignment. Saving Private Ryan analyzes the value of saving one life in a conflict that has claimed countless deaths. Although their mission seems superficial at first, Miller and his team grow to recognize that this act of solidarity is not in vain if it ends up benefitting Ryan’s family.

Steven Spielberg Already Had a History With Malaysian Censors

Although it was instantly heralded as one of the most accurate and thought-provoking war films of all-time, Saving Private Ryan became notorious for its high amount of violence. The storming of Omaha Beach in particular was shockingly brutal; while it would have been disrespectful to not acknowledge the dangers that real veterans underwent during the campaign, the realistic manner in which Spielberg constructed the sequence proved to be too much for some audiences. Its attention-to-detail was so elaborate that the film even inspired a trauma hotline for surviving veterans who remembered their own experiences in the war.

Although Saving Private Ryan was a surprising box office hit in the United States, Spielberg had to fight to ensure that the film earned an R-Rating, as the MPAA had initially threatened to label the film with the dreaded NC-17 moniker. Unfortunately, Spielberg had less luck in getting the film past international censors, as Saving Private Ryan was barred from release by Malaysia’s film censorship board. It wasn’t the first time that the nation’s film committee had pushed back against one of Spielberg’s films; the nation had only released Spielberg’s Best Picture winning biopic Schindler’s List after the film was trimmed for its violent and sexual content.

Steven Spielberg Refused To Censor 'Saving Private Ryan'

The process of appealing Saving Private Ryan grew more hostile, as Malaysia's censorship board demanded that nine cuts be made to the film’s most violent scenes. Although cutting the scenes would have allowed the film to play in the country, Spielberg refused to censor Saving Private Ryan, as he felt that to do so would be “hypocritical.” Given that the film was intended to show the rigors that real soldiers faced, giving the audience a pass on witnessing the brutality would be to deny the goals of the film. Spielberg stood steadfast in his beliefs, and his company, Amblin Entertainment, pulled out of distributing any films in Malaysia.

Despite the initial controversy surrounding its content, Saving Private Ryan would become one of the most influential war films of all-time. The gritty, unsentimental style of Spielberg’s epic inspired many similar war films based on true stories, including Hacksaw Ridge, Dunkirk, Black Hawk Down, and 1917. Spielberg and Hanks returned to the World War II era as producers on the ambitious HBO shows Band of Brothers and The Pacific, as well as the current Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air.

