Saving Private Ryan remains one of the most iconic war movies ever made. The movie follows Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks), who is tasked with assembling a team of soldiers to retrieve Private James Ryan (Matt Damon) after his brothers are killed in action. The movie represents ideals many Americans have held about themselves, particularly regarding how they see their military's contribution to the war effort in World War II.

Each character introduced in Saving Private Ryan uses their unique perspectives to further the mission of rescuing this single soldier. While the movie is known for its memorable ensemble cast, there are several characters that stand out. Some characters, like Private Fish Mellish (Adam Goldberg), remind the group of what they are fighting for. Other characters, like Sergent Horwath (Tom Sizemore), are characters who showcase their leadership abilities and show that they are people the team can look up to.