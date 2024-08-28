Audiences in 1998 were not prepared to see and feel the shock and awe of war combat. In the heart-racing opening sequence of Saving Private Ryan, Steven Spielberg brought a level of verisimilitude that transcended the art form of cinema. Spielberg, rather than exploiting World War II veterans, sought to honor the brave warriors on the beach in 1944. While the opening scene is still regarded as a triumphant stroke of detailed, visceral filmmaking, its historical accuracy has been scrutinized, as outlined by a WWII historian.

'Saving Private Ryan's Military Combat Is Depicted Without Restraint

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Steven Spielberg, a beacon of hope and wonder in cinema, portrayed hell on earth in the opening scene of Saving Private Ryan. The English Channel's water is coated with blood, enemy projectiles are flying from all directions, and dismembered limbs are scattered throughout the beach. If you can hardly stomach the sight of the invasion as a viewer, imagine what it was like for the soldiers who died instantly upon opening the doors of their Naval ships. The duties of an American soldier in World War II seem futile, such as embarking on a harrowing mission to rescue a single soldier whose brothers have all been killed in combat. Saluting unenviable sacrifices like those achieved by Captain Miller (Tom Hanks), his platoon, and the titular rescued soldier, Private James Ryan (Matt Damon), is the heart behind Saving Private Ryan.

How Accurate Is 'Saving Private Ryan's D-Day Scene?

Close

The historical accuracy of Saving Private Ryan, especially the gruesome D-Day scene, is widely valid due to the unflinching nature of the depicted combat. However, WWII historian John McManus offered insight into the authenticity of the scene in a video for Insider. As a whole, the professor of military history at Missouri University of Science and Technology praises the visceral impact of the invasion and the unsettling gloomy atmosphere on the beach on June 6, 1944. The relentless carnage and trauma on that beach are not over-the-top Hollywood theatrics, McManus explains, as these experiences are pulled from real accounts of combat. In the video, McManus is pedantic with every detail in the scene, such as the use of specific weapons and combat positioning. The depiction of Bangalore torpedoes, explosive-laden tubes, to breach through enemy territory, earns the historian's praise. For the most part, the film is period-accurate. McManus admires the film's depiction of the medical staff and their grueling responsibilities on the beach, as they are tasked with saving lives while standing in the line of fire.

In one point of contention, McManus explains that the lack of armor, notably military tanks, is a misstep on the film's part. "No armor has made it ashore," yells Captain Miller while being bombarded with enemy fire and shrapnel. "We got no DD tanks on the beach!" he continues. McManus calls this a case of "mythology," as he asserts that plenty of armor made it onto the beach. Granted, the majority of "DD tanks" that Miller referred to had sunk, but before the invasion, tanks would've been transported to the opposite side of the beach, thus giving more soldiers cover from open fire. From a cinematic perspective, soldiers operating on foot, protecting themselves from fire, and marching through the sandy terrain are more compelling, which explains this historical omission. While McManus gave credit for showcasing uber-specific weaponry, he points out that, regarding the German army's position, "the way the machine gun nest is portrayed is not necessarily all that accurate," he explained, as their position is vulnerable to enemy fire.

McManus comes away with a positive outlook on the historical accuracy of Saving Private Ryan. The only egregious case of cheap Hollywood glamorization, from his view, is the famous scene when Captain Miller fires a pistol at an enemy tank while an aircraft destroys the tank, creating the illusion that Miller's heroic efforts did the job. It's a Spielbergian shot that makes an unnatural event seem plausible, a moment McManus finds "beneath" an otherwise brilliant film. Movies based on historical events can never be wholly indebted to historical accuracy, because these are narrative stories made for a mass audience. However, outside a few creative liberties, Saving Private Ryan is one of the most grounded and authentic depictions of war. To pay homage to an unforgettable day in history, Steven Spielberg accomplished a rare feat of unforgettable filmmaking.

Saving Private Ryan is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video