The spellbinding opening scene in Saving Private Ryan was so shockingly realistic that the Department of Veteran Affairs set up a toll-free hotline for those experiencing PTSD after witnessing it. Of course, Steven Spielberg's epic WWII film was not intended to distress veterans or any audience member, quite the contrary. By taking an extensive account of the accuracy of the invasion of Normandy Beach, Saving Private Ryan demands its audience to revere those who served. The legendary opening sequence is a perfect combination of cinematic brilliance and existing as a historical document. It's nearly impossible for narrative films to adhere to nonfiction, but according to one WWII historian, Spielberg's film, accuracy-wise, is as close to perfect as it can get.

Steven Spielberg Portrayed a Gritty, Unflinching Depiction of Combat in 'Saving Private Ryan'

Due to its remarkable shock value and seal of quality associated with Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, Saving Private Ryan became a box office sensation, earning $481 million worldwide. Critically, the 1998 film was widely celebrated and instantaneously recognized as a modern classic, an evergreen symbol of American triumph and perseverance in one of the world's darkest times. The film follows a squad of U.S. soldiers in WWII, led by Captain Miller (Hanks), who infiltrate enemy lines to retrieve the lone surviving brother of a family of soldiers killed in combat, Private James Ryan (Matt Damon). The mission stirs up the ire of the troops, who are all risking their lives to save the life of one soldier.

The horrifying but utterly transfixing opening battle sequence in Saving Private Ryan tends to overshadow the rest of the film, and its legacy over 25 years later, but it's hard to blame anyone who was shocked to the core after seeing it on a big screen. In one of Spielberg's finest moments, he stripped down his glossy spectacle to its core. There is no Hollywood sheen coating the violence, and the documentary-like photography by Janusz Kamiński captures the sheer terror around the margins of the battle, from the wounded soldiers to the ocean water dyed blood-red. In a video for Insider, WWII historian John McManus sat down to rate the historical accuracy of Saving Private Ryan and, with some reservations, approved of the facsimile nature of the scene.

How Accurate Is the Half-Track Ambush in 'Saving Private Ryan'?

McManus praises one of the more overlooked sequences in Saving Private Ryan. In Normandy, Miller's squad encounters a German half-track tank moving down a field. The soldiers take cover in the tall grass and await for the tank to get close enough to shoot it down with a bazooka. McManus confirmed that the grassy layout of the field would be used for cover. Despite initial skepticism, the German tank operator would likely fail to identify any camouflaged soldier. The film precisely constructs an authentic half-track tank, one of the most formidable pieces of weaponry at the time. However, the historian has one minor gripe with the portrayal of "dumb" German soldiers who recklessly walk out of the disarmed half-track. The idea that they would acquiesce and walk into enemy fire like bowling pins waiting to get knocked down is unfeasible in McManus' eye.

Nitpick aside, the historian has no qualms about rewarding this scene with a perfect 10/10 on the accuracy scale. He is especially fond of the scene's eerie depiction of the "fog of battle." During this methodically-paced sequence, the two American formations are oblivious to each other's presence on the battlefield. "They're lucky they don't have a friendly fire incident," McManus said, also praising Miller's formation as he approached the half-track. The half-track ambush nails military authenticity on a grand and intimate scale. McManus' historical scrutiny of Saving Private Ryan simultaneously underscores the artistic excellence of the film. Spielberg's familiar bleached visual aesthetic helps remove the glamorization of combat and imbue the beaches and fields of Normandy with a haze evocative of the "fog of war" cited by McManus.

Historical accuracy holds little influence on a film's artistic quality. Ideally, one ought to accept creative liberties with films about true stories and judge them on their creative merits. With Saving Private Ryan, Steven Spielberg emphasized historical and military accuracy to strengthen the film's core theme of revering the troops and honoring one of the most pivotal moments in American history. A realistic portrayal of combat actively attempts to upend the innate glorification of war when captured on film.

