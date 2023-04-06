A full dozen years after Oliver Stone set a new standard for the modern war film with his epic Vietnam War piece, Platoon, in 1986, Steven Spielberg got around to directing Saving Private Ryan in 1998 and forever lifted the bar for the genre. Its sweeping blend of visceral action sequences, highlighted by the film's opening sequence as American troops storm Omaha Beach in 1941, to the development of a bevy of thoughtful and complex characters led by Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, and Edward Burns instantly became the new gold standard. Almost every war movie that has followed over the last 25 years stands on its shoulders. There have been a handful of excellent films about the horrifying and brutal nature of war over the years like Black Hawk Down, Dunkirk, 1917, and Hacksaw Ridge, and each one of them owes a debt of gratitude to Spielberg and his crew for providing what is undoubtedly the blueprint for state of the art wartime movies.

'Saving Private Ryan' Strips War of Any Romantic Glory

Image via DreamWorks SKG

What Spielberg and acclaimed cinematographer Janusz Kaminski (Schindler's List, Amistad) pulled off with Saving Private Ryan was nothing short of spectacular. Forget that it was one of the most commercially successful war films ever made raking in close to half a billion dollars (yes, Billions with a "B") worldwide. That was just a byproduct of all the things that he, along with his cast and crew, were able to deliver from the moment the movie starts. The 25-minute storming of the beaches at Normandy during World War II is the most intense and compelling battlefield footage that has ever made its way to the big screen. The nightmarish events of the D-Day assault are so incredibly hellish that any romantic notions you may have had about the glory of war should have been dashed and put to rest for good.

From gruesome disembowelment to gory dismemberment to the shell shock of a salty soldier and the film's lead, Captain John H. Miller (Hanks), amid all the blood-soaked upheaval, sitting in the theater for that half an hour is something all who saw it will never forget. It is still the closest we have ever been taken to a battlefield that those of us who have not served will ever experience. Most of us needed a breather afterward, and Spielberg deftly brought our blood pressure down just enough to establish a splendid and diverse group of soldiers assigned to retrieve Private James Ryan (Matt Damon) who is the only survivor in a family that includes three brothers who have all been killed in action. Along the way, he continues to add layers to the players to make sure that he has complete control of our emotions throughout. It's the kind of exhilarating thrill ride and art form that we celebrate and pay so handsomely to enjoy.

'Black Hawk Down' Borrowed 'Saving Private Ryan's Plot Devices

Image via Sidney Baldwin

Just three years later in 2001, Black Hawk Down, the story of the United States military's fateful decision to send troops into Somalia, a country ripped apart by warlords, to destabilize the already tenuous situation in the city of Mogadishu in 1993, was the first in a slew of war movies over the next several decades that were influenced by Saving Private Ryan. The situations couldn't be much more dissimilar, but Ridley Scott - a master filmmaker in his own right - was still able to take a page out of Spielberg's playbook when he dedicated the first 40 minutes of the film to delving into the backstories of the doomed soldiers that would take up arms in the conflict, and the brave men that would fly the Black Hawk helicopters in and out of the dangerous airspace.

After Saving Private Ryan, delivering a war movie that relied on either thrilling action sequences or character studies was no longer mutually exclusive. Spielberg showed that we could have both highly charged gunfire exchanges during battle, but also emotive characters that had us invested in more than the flag sewn onto the sleeve of their uniform. In Black Hawk Down, getting to know the key players like SSG Matt Eversmann (Josh Hartnett), SPC John Grimes (Ewen McGregor), and LTC Danny McKnight (once again, Tom Sizemore, which is not by accident) ups the ante on our emotional investment in the film and makes the entire experience more relatable. The firefights in the streets of Mogadishu are far weightier when we care about the men behind the gun amid the maelstrom of hellfire, and this makes the scene where Hartnett's character assists in an improvisational open surgery on a dying Private more heartbreaking.

'Dunkirk' Followed 'Saving Private Ryan's Cinematography Style

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the finest aspects of Saving Private Ryan is that from the first second of the first scene of the film, we are completely immersed in the American involvement in World War II. The fear on the faces of the young men on those boats is so palpable, you can almost taste it. One soldier is riddled with angst, another prays, and a third vomits from the almost blinding terror of what they're about to experience. Dunkirk follows the story of the bloody battle on the northern French shores that left hundreds of stranded British troops to die. Acclaimed writer/filmmaker, Christopher Nolan crafts well-written characters who are heading into a battle they've already lost, but you see Ryan's influence more in the outstanding if not more waterlogged cinematography.

Spielberg had already shown Nolan and his cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema (Ad Astra, Nope) how to optimize the use of a beach line battlefield for the cinema. And while Nolan gets full credit for adding some of his stylized and dizzying aerial shots that we've seen in his Dark Knight films and Interstellar that were specifically shot for IMAX viewing, the bloodied bodies on the beach and attacks on the approaching boats carrying terrified soldiers have Saving Private Ryan's signature all over it. And by the time this project hit theaters in 2017, we were already expecting a marriage of character development and majestic shooting because we had seen it 20 years prior. All told, Dunkirk is one of Ryan's most worthy proteges detailing the British efforts in the war.

'1917' Raised the Bar for How War Movies Should Look

The thing about the 2019 Sam Mendes film 1917 is that it parallels Saving Private Ryan in a far more subtle way while using some of the best camera and visual effects work in the history of cinema. While Spielberg's film opens with its seminal beach siege, 1917's spectacular battlefield sequence occurs at the movie's end. The first act is built on the dizzying, indefatigably long single takes that go on forever without a single hitch. The second half of the film is a masterclass in visual effects by cinematographer Roger Deakins (one of, if not the greatest working today) as night turns into the following morning. Visual effects gurus Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy's brilliant use of various natural and filtered synthetic light sources work in seamless harmony. They all took home Oscars for their work and if you've seen the film, you can't help but feel like if Kaminkski hadn't accomplished what he did with Saving Private Ryan, 1917 wouldn't have been such a visually exceptional movie. At the end of its two-hour runtime, you are as exhausted as Lance Corporal Schofield (Roger Mackay), but delightfully so.

'Hacksaw Ridge' is Just as Grisly as 'Saving Private Ryan'

Image via Variety

It was set in a country almost half the way around the world, but the siege to take the Japanese stronghold Hacksaw Ridge in the Battle of Okinawa during World War II has got some of the same grisly battlefield footage. The 2016 film starring Andrew Garfield as conscientious objector Private First Class Desmond Doss, who refused to carry a gun because of his religious beliefs, but still saved 75 men from the jaws of certain death as they lay bloodied and dying on the battlefield, is every bit as gruesome as Saving Private Ryan. You can see director Mel Gibson and his cinematographer Simon Duggan (who will be working with George Miller on Furiosa) employ a lot of the same camera lines and rotating points of view as Spielberg and Kaminsky did to get us in the middle of the destruction on the beaches of Normandy in the film that is still influencing the way we experience the modern war film as we near its 25th anniversary in July.