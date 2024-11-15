It would be impossible to talk about the greatest World War II films of all time without mentioning Saving Private Ryan, Steven Spielberg’s brutal 1998 drama that captured the hardships that countless veterans of all wars have experienced. The film may have had to wage a different battle against censors due to the high amount of graphic violence, but Saving Private Ryan has an earnest message about the ways in which men cope with their trauma. Although it centers around the titular character of Private James Francis Ryan, as played by Matt Damon, it is bookended by scenes of an older version of the same character. The older version of Ryan is played by Harrison Young, whose wholesome performance gave Saving Private Ryan perhaps its most tear-jerking moment.

Harrison Young Is the Emotional Center of ‘Saving Private Ryan'

Saving Private Ryan was an intensely personal film for Spielberg — while it was not directly based on a true story, Spielberg considered it to be a tribute to his father, Arnold, who had served in combat. Prior to being cast in the film, Young had served in the United States Army as a second lieutenant during the Korean War. Although he initially began his career in New York with a leading role in the Broadway production of Short Eyes, Young would later have an active role in both television and film throughout the 1990s. Despite getting exposure through guest roles in popular programs like ER, Law & Order, Melrose Place, and Total Security, Young had never worked on a production on the scale of Saving Private Ryan before Spielberg cast him in the role.

Young’s brief performance is essential to Saving Private Ryan, as the revelation of his identity makes for a beautiful moment that shows the passing of time. It certainly would have been possible to use makeup to make Damon look older, but part of the brilliance of the moment is that the audience does not initially know whether it is Ryan or Captain Hiller (Tom Hanks) who survived. Casting a largely unknown actor was also critical, as featuring a major star could have served as a distraction in such a subtle moment. Saving Private Ryan may have been about one specific unit, but it works as an homage to the countless soldiers that made up the “Greatest Generation” in World War II. Given that Young had already served his country, his performance as an aging veteran reflecting on the friends that he had lost decades prior could not have felt more authentic.

‘Saving Private Ryan’ Was a Late Career Breakout Role for Young

Spielberg is often given credit for his ability to identify young actors in their breakout roles, such as Christian Bale in Empire of the Sun, or Rachel Zegler in West Side Story. The truth is that this ability extends to actors of all ages; Spielberg saw that Young was an underrated performer, and gave him the ability to showcase his abilities. It’s not often that an actor finds such a significant platform at such a late period in their career, but Young managed to work alongside several other acclaimed directors in the subsequent decades. He worked alongside Mike Nichols in the political dramedy Primary Colors, Rob Zombie in the cult horror film House of 1000 Corpses, and Shane Black in the buddy comedy Kiss Kiss Bang Bang before his death in 2005.

The flashback scenes remain one of the more controversial aspects of Saving Private Ryan, as some have accused the moment of being too saccharine, and suggested that it would have been better for Spielberg to end the film after the final interaction between Damon and Hanks. While Spielberg is certainly known for playing with his audience’s heartstrings, Young’s scenes in Saving Private Ryan are not nearly as sentimental as some have made them out to be, as it is evident that Ryan is still struggling with feelings of post-traumatic stress disorder. In the aftermath of its release, Saving Private Ryan has been praised by both film critics and veterans as one of the greatest war films ever made. Despite the brevity of his role, Young is an important part of the film’s legacy.

