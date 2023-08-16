The Big Picture Saving Private Ryan remains one of the greatest films of all time, garnering universal acclaim and over $400 million in box office profits.

The Omaha Beach landing sequence was so accurate and traumatizing that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had to set up a hotline to aid veterans coping with emotional trauma from the film.

Steven Spielberg's vision for the film was to depict the palpable terror of war and provide a visceral viewing experience, which he achieved by shooting in color and recreating the Omaha Beach landing with utmost realism.

Steven Spielberg's quintessential war film Saving Private Ryan was a phenomenon that swept the hearts and minds of people around the world. Despite being released in the summer, a period when filmgoers preferred escapist ventures rather than a serious picture about the horrors of war, the Tom Hanks-led film was a box office hit. Twenty-five years after its initial release, it is still widely considered to be one of the greatest films of all time garnering universal acclaim and more than $400 million in box office profits. Spielberg arguably reached his zenith in his depiction of the Omaha Beach landing, where viewers got a glimpse of one of the bloodiest encounters known to man while reigniting the trauma inflicted upon its veterans.

The Omaha Beach landing was so accurate that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 1998 had to set up a toll-free hotline to aid World War II veterans and survivors cope with any adverse reactions to the graphic situations in the first three days of its release. A spokesperson for the time issued a statement per The Deseret Sun, declaring how “counselors at VA medical facilities have been asked to prepare to assist veterans who experience emotional trauma as a result of the movie.” The Department of Veterans Affairs later reported how the number of calls to the hotline had grown to over 100 following the film’s release with counselors brought in on the weekends and evenings to field calls for those “emotionally affected.”

But with how the movie brought back strong memories for our veterans, just how did Spielberg nail such an incredibly accurate vision of the WWII tragedy? In understanding that process, we take a look at the development of Saving Private Ryan, Spielberg's concept, and its anguished impact stemming from a stunning realism unseen in other war movies.

The Development of 'Saving Private Ryan'

The idea of Saving Private Ryan started with producer Mark Gordon's interest in Stephen E. Ambrose's D-Day June 6, 1944: The Climactic Battle of World War II, a book discussing the historical event. The Ryan family in the film was inspired by the real-life Niland brothers, whose story is indicated in Ambrose's work. To pursue this mission of telling their heartbreaking story onscreen, Gordon started an independent film studio named Mutual Film Company, together with Gary Levinsohn. They brought the script written by Robert Rodat to Paramount Pictures, where Michael Bay was asked to head the production, but decided to forego the project because he could not find out how to approach the story.

Tom Hanks eventually got a hold of the script, and when he was astounded by the story, gave a copy to Steven Spielberg. Due to Spielberg's family history, he had a particular attachment to the story, even describing the project as a tribute to his father. Having Spielberg on board was both a blessing and a bane for Ambrose and Levinsohn. DreamWorks Pictures, a company Spielberg co-founded, eventually became involved in the production as its financier. Amblin Entertainment, also owned by Spielberg, was on-board as well as the production company. The writing on the wall became clear, and Steven Spielberg eventually took over the entire project, leaving Ambrose and Levinsohn in the dust, with a producer credit and a one-time payment to their names.

Spielberg's Vision for 'Saving Private Ryan'

Initially, Steven Spielberg wanted it to be more of a political and public relations-centered film, which mirrored the old Boy's Own magazines, highlighting how the move was a PR stunt by the war department to uplift the spirits of those involved in the conflict. However, his interviews with veterans for research on the film changed his entire perspective on how it should be made. The war heroes basically pleaded with Spielberg to tell their story honestly, rather than just being a run-of-the-mill Hollywood war flick. The acclaimed filmmaker then made it a marching order to replicate the palpable terror of war, and with the benefit of hindsight, he did exactly what he intended.

In addition, the choice of shooting it in color was one of the best moves Spielberg made to highlight his running philosophy of realism. While he and cinematographer Janusz Kaminski initially planned on shooting the film in black-and-white, the two found it pretentious to do so. Shooting it in color made the violence all too real, with the literal blood and guts wanting to come out of the screen providing a visceral viewing experience. Spielberg would have opted to shoot in Normandy in the spirit of historical accuracy, but the beaches were protected landmarks. After scouring all possible locations, Curracloe Beach in the county of Wexford, Ireland became the most viable option. With handheld cameras and the stories of those who survived D-Day in their hearts, Spielberg and Kaminski went on to recreate one of the most significant events in WWII. Twenty percent of the entire budget was spent on this scene alone and was worth every penny.

The Omaha Beach Sequence and Its Effects

After a sentimental opening involving an old Private Ryan visiting Captain Miller's grave, Saving Private Ryan immediately brings the spectators right into the heart of the action. Ryan's eyes transition into the barren landscape of Omaha Beach, filled with nothing but Czech Hedgehogs, sand, and desperation. The harrowing visage of seasick soldiers falling to their deaths is partnered with the perpetual gunfire from both sides, masterfully connected by Steven Spielberg and Janusz Kaminski. It is one of the most erudite uses of film subjectivity. The camera becomes more of an instrument for feeling rather than seeing, and no one felt it more than the veterans who saw the film on the day of its release. It was like D-Day all over again, and their distress resurfaced, prompting the government to take action.

The response to Saving Private Ryan was so intense that the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) provided a toll-free hotline to aid veterans to cope with their PTSD and any other bad reactions they would experience from watching the film. Calls were increasing as the days went on with CBS News speaking to some of the film's veteran watchers, one of whom mentioned how "watching the movie was like being back in battle." Others mentioned how the specific scene kept them up at night, and how they were thankful that the screens were there to block the barrage of bullets coming their way. That sentiment was felt by others as well across the country, including a watcher who told The Orlando Sentinel that the scenes made him feel like you were right there with them. Another veteran expressed survivor's guilt, admitting how the main thing he felt while watching the movie was "selfish — thank God it wasn't me."

Spielberg was successful in his mission, perhaps even too successful. While he did destroy any glorification of the events that transpired in World War II, it also became a piece of anguish and discomfort for those he wished to honor. Even though it wasn't Spielberg's intention, such is the power of movies to transport people back in time. One of the more comforting thoughts about the film is that it opened the eyes of the youth to the horrors of war, and hopefully urge them to remove any positive thoughts about nationwide conflict.

The Legacy of 'Saving Private Ryan'

Twenty-five years later, Saving Private Ryan is still considered to be one of, if not Steven Spielberg's greatest cinematic achievements. Despite this, it infamously did not win the Academy Award for Best Picture during the 71st Academy Awards, a crime that is utterly unforgivable. Shakespeare in Love was a great movie, but it did not carry the same ethos that Saving Private Ryan had in boatloads. It is a picture that perfectly blends sentimental images with the unforgiving spirit of destruction.

It is ironic that Spielberg never expected the film to be a success partly because of its stomach-churning subject, considering that his previous war effort, Schindler's List was a cinematic masterpiece. Spielberg has always brought his A-game as a director, but the Omaha Beach landing sequence is where his brushstrokes are most refined. It is a film that has redefined the genre of war movies, whose influence has continuously radiated throughout the annals of moving pictures. Should there be any thoughts of glorifying war that enter your mind, Saving Private Ryan remains a reminder that war is ugly, war is hell, and those words are forever echoed by those who miraculously lived to tell the tale.