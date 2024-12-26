Saving Private Ryan is one of Steven Spielberg’s best movies, weaving a story about humanity, and sacrifice, within the context of the horrors of WWII. The film earned Spielberg his second Best Director Oscar at the 71st Academy Awards, but its loss to Shakespeare in Love for Best Picture is still considered one of the Academy's most notable blunders. Not that it matters. The film was a critical and commercial success and is rightly heralded for its realistic recreations of the war. The opening moments that capture the U.S. army storming Omaha Beach on D-Day are largely accurate. The battle of Ramelle that closes out the film is just as gripping and horrific, and it carries an air of authenticity — up to a point. While the details of the battle reflect real events, they didn't necessarily unfold in the same place, time, or skirmish. In fact, Ramelle itself is entirely fictional.

The Battle of Ramelle Serves as a "Greatest Hits of WWII Action" in 'Saving Private Ryan'

Ramelle, a fictional town built on a set in Hatfield, England, finds its closest real-world parallel in the Merderet River — an actual river with a small stone bridge reminiscent of the one in the film. What the battle at Ramelle in Saving Private Ryan does is to serve as a "greatest hits of WWII action," taking pieces from other battlegrounds to create a stirring scene that brings many of the real events and horrors of the war to a single location.

The battle of Ramelle is built on the framework of a scene loosely inspired by the battle at La Fière, a four-day fight that began on June 6, 1944, between the outnumbered American paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne and the Germans, all vying for control of the bridge over the Merderet. Control of the bridge was critical, as surrendering the bridge to the Germans would have greatly hindered American forces coming in from Utah Beach and their ability to work their way inland. La Fière has been described as “probably the bloodiest small unit struggle in the experience of American arms,” with victory coming at the cost of more than 250 Americans.

Where Fact and Fiction Differ in 'Saving Private Ryan's Battle of Ramelle

The previously mentioned "greatest hits" featured in Saving Private Ryan — such as Tiger Tanks rolling through the streets, close-quarters combat with the SS, and the welcome sight of P-51 Mustangs — are cinematic staples, but they don't align with the reality of the La Fière battle. Military historian and battlefield guide Paul Woodadge, in a previously cited Telegraph article, points out several discrepancies. For starters, the planes that provided support were more likely to be P-47 Thunderbolts; however, P-51 Mustangs are more recognizable and are closely associated with WWII. Additionally, the buzz-cut hairstyles seen on the German soldiers, as seen in the hand-to-hand combat scenes were not typical of the era, but visually provide a quick connection to the stereotypical "movie Nazi."

The most interesting discrepancy has to do with the Tiger Tanks that roll through the streets of Ramelle causing havoc. As Woodadge says, "The Americans did not come up against any Tiger Tanks in the entire Normandy campaign." According to U.S. Marine combat veteran Captain Dale Dye, who served as technical advisor for Saving Private Ryan, Spielberg really wanted Tiger Tanks in the film regardless of their authenticity at that time and place. Tiger Tanks aren't easy to come by, however, so they used a pair of Soviet T-55 tanks they found in England, using the chassis and rebuilding the hulls to complete the look.

Given the effectiveness of the scene in Saving Private Ryan, it's hard to fault Spielberg for his willingness to sacrifice authenticity for the betterment of the film. The presence of the tanks, and the clear visual delineation between the scruffy Americans and the homogeneous, clean-cut look of the Germans adds an urgency to the scene that watching indistinguishable soldiers engaging one another wouldn't have. Meanwhile, the arrival of the cavalry as clearly being Allied aircraft is a welcome reprieve from the tension built up over the course of the battle. But Shakespeare in Love has Gwyneth Paltrow. Please.

