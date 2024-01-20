The Big Picture Saw X brought Tobin Bell back to the franchise, making a killing at the box office and paving the way for Saw XI in 2024.

Lionsgate is releasing a new 10-film Saw collection on Blu-ray this spring, with rustic box art paying homage to the iconic traps in the series.

Saw's impact on the horror genre can't be denied, with complex storytelling, memorable moments, and some of the best twists in the film industry.

Last year saw the return of a ton of historic horror franchises. However, none were arguably as celebrated as Saw X, which brought back Tobin Bell to the franchise for the first time since 2017’s Jigsaw. His villainous revival made a killing at the box office and Saw XI is already on the way for a 2024 release. This year also holds major significance as 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the original Saw. To honor the film that jump started director James Wan’s illustrious genre career, Lionsgate will be releasing a new 10-film Saw collection on Blu-ray this spring.

The massive anniversary collection will include all 10 Saw movies up to this point and has new rustic box art for horror fans to salivate over. In the shape of an “X” to represent the last film’s impressive milestone, there are various gears, saw blades, and metal contraptions that pay homage to many of the iconic traps set throughout Jigsaw’s reign of terror. You almost don’t want to touch it in fear of needing a tetanus shot afterward. While Lionsgate is no stranger to releasing Saw collections in the past, this one feels extra special given the anniversary appeal of it. That’s all despite the fact that this package will be obsolete once Saw XI releases, and they make an inevitable 11-Film collection.

No matter what your thoughts are on the divisive franchise, Saw’s impact on the genre can’t be denied. Wan and Leigh Whannell's complex Jigsaw killer paved the way to not only some of the most memorable moments in horror, but some of the best twists the film industry has ever seen. Particularly, the first film’s ending is something that has been stuck in horror fans’ minds for the last two decades. In the time since, Saw has taken on a life of its own with an interconnected soap opera-like story that has combined its iconic kills with procedural dramas.

'Saw X' Reignited Interest in the Horror Franchise

Saw X simplified the franchise's formula a bit with John Kramer aka Jigsaw taking on the lead role for the first time. The sequel's story took place between the first two films and was a thrilling addition to the franchise, featuring some of its best kills in years, while allowing viewers to get a bit more into Jigsaw’s head without losing the original appeal of this morally flawed serial killer. It single-handedly gave Saw new life after a decade of failing to reboot the series.

Saw XI is releasing in theaters on September 27, 2024. There are no plot details for the film yet or any word on if Bell, Shawnee Smith, or Costas Mandylor will return for the next installment. All that has been confirmed so far is that XI will have new writers. Until we learn more, you can pre-order Saw’s new 10-Film 20th Anniversary Collection on Amazon now for $79.99 USD. The collection will be released on March 5, 2024.

Saw X A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

Release Date October 7, 2023 Director Kevin Greutert Cast Shawnee Smith , Michael Beach , Synnøve Macody Lund , Tobin Bell Runtime 118 minutes Main Genre Horror Production Company Twisted Pictures

