With the release of M3GAN, Knock at the Cabin, Infinity Pool and the upcoming release of Scream VI and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is looking to be the year for horror movies. Another popular horror franchise is set and almost ready to sail into theaters. Saw X, the latest movie in the Saw franchise has wrapped up filming.

Director Kevin Greutert, who directed Saw 3D and Saw VI, shared the news today on his Twitter page. He revealed that the cast and crew wrapped filming on Friday, February 10, in Mexico City. In his Twitter thread, he discussed the challenges in filming before stating that, ultimately the experience was rewarding for him. Despite getting COVID in the final two weeks of production, the director expressed anticipation and excitement as he looks forward to editing the film.

While talking about the title, the director also said he hoped Saw X was the title they end up using for the movie as it would take the franchise back to its roots. Even though Greutert is not stranger to the franchise, the director revealed that almost all the cast members in Saw X are new to the franchise:

“Just wrapped shooting on Saw X, and though the challenges were huge (easy films are rarely worthwhile in the end), it was one of the most rewarding and epic experiences of my life. Cast and crew were firing on all cylinders, though almost everyone involved was new to the Saw universe, and I got COVID in the final 2 weeks of production, and the movie was made entirely on edgy locations here in Mexico City. My fingers are trembling with anticipation as I look forward to starting to edit. I hope we can use the title Saw X because this chapter really gets back to the roots of what makes Saw special to me and everyone else.”

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: Chef From 'The Menu' is a High Society Version of John Kramer From Saw

Although there has been little to no details about the plot of the upcoming slasher movie, it has been reported that Saw X’s timeline will be set between the original Saw and Saw II. The upcoming film will see the return of John Kramer played by Tobin Bell, the original Jigsaw, reprising his role as the franchise’s villain. Also, actress Shawnee Smith will reprise her role as Amanda Young.

Along with Bell and Smith, the cast will include Synnove Lund, Steven Brand, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Octavia Hinojosa, Joshua Okamoto, and Michael Beach. The movie is written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. Lionsgate returns to produce the film with producers Mark Burg, Oren Koules, Ulrich Maier, and Erick Ahedo.

Saw X will be the tenth installment in the franchise, and it is currently slated for release on October 27, just in time for Halloween. Checkout tweet below: