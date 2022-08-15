With a tenth installment of the horror franchise currently on the way, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have set the next Saw film for an October 27, 2023 release date, just in time for Halloween. The film currently has no official title, but more details are expected to be revealed as production begins to gear up.

While plot details on the upcoming project are kept under wraps, the tenth installment of the Saw franchise will be helmed by Kevin Greutert, who previously directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter. The director also has experience in other horror films such as Jessabelle and Jackals. Outside directing, Greutert was also involved in the franchise as an editor for the first five Saw films and Jigsaw. With his experience in the iconic horror franchise, Greutert's return to the series may signal a return to what fans loved about the previous films.

Commenting on the announcement, Saw franchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said, “We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love. And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

Image via Lionsgate Films

The film franchise began in 2004 with its first installment, Saw, directed by James Wan (The Conjuring), based on his short film of the same name. Despite mixed reviews, the film became a huge hit at the box office and ranked in $103.9 million at the box office, with audiences flocking to see the terrifying deadly traps created by Jigsaw (Tobin Bell). Due to the success of the film, six sequels were produced annually until 2010 with Saw: The Final Chapter which was intended to end the franchise.

However, the film series returned after a seven-year hiatus with the release of Jigsaw in 2017 and Spiral: From the Book of Saw, a reboot of the franchise starring Chris Rock. Now with a new film expected during next year's Halloween season, fans can witness the terrifying return of the franchise to the big screen.

The 10th installment of the Saw franchise will be released in theaters on October 27, 2023. Check out the official trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw below: