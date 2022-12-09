The new generation of horror has undoubtedly given us a new perspective on the genre, but the early 2000s horror releases are in a class of their own. It's safe to say that the '00s brought gore to new heights and redefined the genre with titles like Dawn of the Dead, Hostel, Wolf Creek, Final Destination, and Wrong Turn. Of course, when it comes to blood-filled films, Saw has to be almost everyone's absolute favorite. The film franchise has left its mark not only on the horror scene but also in popular culture. And with the Saw 10 plot already under wraps, familiar faces from the franchise are reportedly returning, with Shawnee Smith in talks to appear in the American horror film's next installment.

More information has emerged, indicating that fans can anticipate seeing more than one familiar face in the upcoming Saw sequel. Following the previous announcement that Tobin Bell would be reprising his role as the infamous Jigsaw Killer, the tenth Saw movie has been adding stars to its cast, including Synnve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, and Michael Beach. Smith is also in talks to make a comeback, according to Deadline.

However, neither Lionsgate nor Twisted Pictures have commented regarding Smith's return in the still-untitled tenth Saw film. Although considering her role in the franchise—and with Bell's return—it is most likely that Smith would return as a significant part of the next Saw film. Smith will probably reprise her role as Amanda Young in some capacity—"perhaps via flashbacks, as in a couple of past installments," as Deadline reported. How Smith's character will be incorporated into Saw 10's narrative is yet unknown, although the franchise has utilized flashbacks in the past to keep its past characters involved, as is the case with Bell's character's death.

Playing Amanda Young in the three Saw films, Smith's character has undergone quite a journey—although definitely not for positive reasons. Her character was a heroin addict who found herself waking up with a reverse bear trap strapped to her cranium. After surviving the lethal game, she returned as John Kramer's (Bell) apprentice and has been an obsessed serial killer ever since, contrary to Kramer's reason for setting up deadly traps: to determine if the victims are willing to live their lives to the fullest.

Kevin Greuter will also return to direct the sequel. He previously helmed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter, in addition to editing the first five films and the 2017 installment Jigsaw. There is currently no information available regarding Saw 10 or the roles that Lund, Brand, and Beach will portray—or how characters like Jigsaw and Amanda Young will fit into the next installment. Only time will tell, but Collider will keep you updated as soon as new information becomes available.

Saw 10 film is scheduled to be released on October 27, 2023