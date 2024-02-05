The Big Picture Saw XI, the latest installment in the long-running horror franchise, will be released on September 27, 2024, with Tobin Bell returning as the Jigsaw killer.

Director Kevin Greutert, who previously directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter, will return to direct Saw XI.

While the plot for Saw XI is unknown, it is speculated that there may be a new antagonist, as Saw X was intended as a farewell to the Jigsaw character.

The iconic long-running Saw horror franchise is headed back to the big screen this Halloween season, with the latest installment in the franchise, Saw XI set to arrive on September 27, 2024. This follows the return of Tobin Bell as the Jigsaw killer, John Kramer in Saw X which went on to become a massive box office hit, paving the way for this year’s Saw XI. Now, as we look forward to more deadly games this September, it has been revealed that Saw X director Kevin Greutert will return to direct the latest addition to the blood-soaked franchise.

The announcement came via Bloody Disgusting, who revealed that Greutert will direct a Saw film for the fourth time with Saw XI. This is yet another rodeo for the filmmaker within this franchise, having previously directed 2009's Saw VI and 2010's Saw: The Final Chapter, before making his massive box office splash last year. Greutert has been credited on every single Saw film to date, be it as an editor, director or executive producer. His run as a creative mainstay on the franchise began with James Wan and Leigh Whannell 2004 original, Saw. While Greutert continues his stint within the franchise, Saw X writers Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger will not return to write the screenplay for Saw XI.

Saw X was set between the events of the first and second films, serving as both a prequel and a sequel, and saw the return of Bell as the twisted killer Jigsaw alongside his apprentice Amanda, played by Shawnee Smith. On a budget of $13 million, the film grossed $107 worldwide. Despite not being the highest-grossing film in the saga, Saw X has enjoyed a positive reception. Greuhert chalked the film's success to the risk of having audiences empathize with Jigsaw and an accessible plot. “We took a risk by really fleshing out John Kramer’s character. It’s contrary to the Jaws and Alien wisdom that the less you see of your monster, the better. If this movie had a chance, it was going to be by going deep into John Kramer,” the director said.

What is the Plot for 'Saw XI'?

Close

While Greuhert will return to direct Saw XI, we are not sure which direction the latest installment will take. Given the time period within which Saw X took place, it is increasingly difficult to pinpoint where XI's story will begin. Greuhert did, however, direct Saw X as a farewell to Jigsaw, so there is a prospect of an entirely new antagonist. “We’ll just have to see what the future of Saw is,” the director said. “There are so many directions we could go, but for me, there’s no obvious one coming out of this film. I really wanted it to feel like a kind of final send-off for the Jigsaw character, but never say never.”

Saw XI will be released in the U.S. on September 27, 2024.