The Big Picture Lionsgate Films has officially announced the development of Saw XI, which is set for a September 27, 2024, release date in the United States.

The announcement was made through a teaser poster on social media, confirming the film's release date and title.

No casting details have been revealed, and it's uncertain if the film will continue directly after the events of Saw X.

Jigsaw's deadly traps will continue next year: Lionsgate Films has officially announced development on Saw XI, slotting the film in for a September 27, 2024, release date in the United States. This means that the next installment in the iconic horror franchise will be released just one year after its predecessor, the positively received Saw X, which hit theaters this past September.

The studio made the announcement on its social media pages by releasing a teaser poster for the project. The poster, released on Instagram, features the Roman numerals for "9.27.24," confirming the film's release date. The poster also features the numerals "XI" highlighted in a different color, unsurprisingly confirming that the 11th installment in the Saw franchise will simply be titled Saw XI. No other details were made available from the poster, but it did feature what is presumably the film's tagline: "The game continues."

No casting details were announced, and it is unclear if the film will pick up directly after the events of Saw X. That film featured franchise topliner Tobin Bell back in his role as the trap-setting, murderous Jigsaw Killer. It wouldn't be a complete surprise if Saw XI jumped around the timeline a bit. Saw X took place between the first two films, serving as both a prequel and a sequel, and saw Jigsaw travel to Mexico in an attempt to seek treatment for a debilitating brain tumor - deploying his signature traps along the way. Saw X also saw the return of Jigsaw's apprentice Amanda, played by Shawnee Smith, and also starred Synnøve Macody Lund and Steven Brand. Saw X was directed by Kevin Greutert, who also directed the sixth and seventh films in the franchise. It's unclear if he will be back for the next installment, but Greutert has hinted at the possibility of returning to the director's chair in the future.

'Saw XI' Will Have a Short Turnaround

Close

It's unclear when production on Saw XI actually starts, but Lionsgate executives are clearly eager to get the film in front of audiences given that it's being released almost exactly a year to the day after Saw X - a date that is now just nine months away. While this is a short turnaround time for a sequel in a franchise, it may have been prompted by the box office success of the last film. Saw X grossed $107 worldwide on a budget of just $13 million. While it remains far from the highest-grossing film in the saga, it garnered a positive reception from viewers and currently holds an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

This short turnaround is not unprecedented for the franchise, either; In 2005, Saw II was released in theaters just one year after the debut of the original Saw film, as Lionsgate fast-tracked a sequel after the first installment became a hit.

Saw XI will be released in the U.S. on September 27, 2024.