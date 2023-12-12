The Big Picture Saw XI has been announced for a 2024 release date, but writers Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger won't be returning for this installment.

Stolberg expressed excitement as a fan of the franchise and believes that fans will be pleased with the new team working on Saw XI.

Despite Stolberg and Goldfinger not returning, the Saw franchise is on an upward trajectory, with Saw X being a box office hit and receiving positive critical reception.

2023 was such an incredible year for horror. So many fan-favorite franchises returned with arguably their best entries yet. Chief among them was Saw X, which, after many years away from his traps, saw the return of Tobin Bell as the Jigsaw killer, John Kramer. The sequel, no surprise, was a massive box office hit, and Saw XI was just announced with an exciting 2024 release date. However, while we wait for more details, it has been learned that two key Saw figures aren't returning for the eleventh installment. Writers Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger are sitting the next set of deadly games out.

Stolberg broke the news shortly after Saw XI’s announcement on Monday, tweeting, “Got a slew of DM‘s today about the Lionsgate Saw announcement. Pete and I are sitting this chapter out. Very excited to see this one as a fan of the franchise. I think people will be pleased with the team.” He would later go on to thank the fans, joking, “THANK YOU to everyone writing kind words about Saw X and your disappointment that I won't be writing Saw XI. To make you feel better, just remember what y'all said when Jigsaw came out! HAHAHAHA. Honestly, I'm SO excited to sit back and watch this new one as a fan!” While they haven't written every installment in the franchise, this horrific duo penned the last three installments of Saw. This includes Jigsaw and Spiral: From the Book of Saw along with Saw X. They were key to getting Saw back to its mainstream horror glory. While Jigsaw and Spiral have their detractors, as Stolberg humorously points out, Saw X was a glorious coming home party for Bell. Now that Saw’s seemingly a yearly franchise again, it’s going to be interesting to see who they get to write Jigsaw’s next trap-filled game.

What Is ‘Saw XI’ About?

Close

Given it was just announced this week, there is very little to say about the plot of Saw XI. We have the title and a release date of September 27, 2024. There is no director attached to the project yet, but with the quick turnaround, Kevin Greutert may return. Along with X, he previously directed Saw VI and Saw 3D, aka Saw: The Final Chapter. There’s also no word of whether Bell or Shawnee Smith will return to star in the film, but we don’t even know what time period XI will take place in. X took place between Saw and Saw II, which allowed Bell to return to the role after famously dying at the end of Saw III. We could return to that era, especially when the post-credit scene for X saw Bell reunite with Costas Mandylor’s evil detective Hoffman.

There Are Always More Games to Play in the 'Saw' Universe

While we wait for more Saw XI news, you can buy Saw X on 4K, Blu-ray, and digital now. The sequel made over $100 million worldwide on a small $13 million and had the best critical reception of the franchise with an impressive 80% fresh critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Saw franchise is on an upward trajectory, so hopefully the new writers can continue Jigsaw’s renewed fame with a blood-soaked exclamation point. Check out Stolberg's tweets below.

Saw X Release Date October 7, 2023 Director Kevin Greutert Cast Shawnee Smith , Michael Beach , Synnøve Macody Lund , Tobin Bell Rating R Runtime 118 minutes Main Genre Horror Genres Horror

Rent or Buy on Prime Video