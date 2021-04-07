Here's some good news for horror fans: Saw will be available for the first time in 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital) on May 11, perfect for those of us who are eager to get an even better look at all the bloody details of this horror classic.

With its original release in 2004, Saw kicked off one of the most successful franchises in horror, with eight released movies to date as well as a ninth, Spiral: From the Book of Saw soon to premiere next month. Even if the plot of Saw is more than enough to justify rewatching the first movie, the gore and violence of death-traps created by the serial killer Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) is a special treat in itself, and the killing machines will definitely look even better in 4K.

Besides the original film, the behind-the-scenes documentary Game Changer: The Legacy of Saw will also be available in 4K, making it a double feature that tells us all about how the project was put together. The 4K disc of Saw will also include the audio commentary recorded by director James Wan, writer-actor Leigh Whannell and actor Cary Elwes. A second commentary track by producers Mark Burg, Gregg Hoffman and Oren Koules will be available as well.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED:‌ ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ Moves Up a Week (Still in Theaters Only) to Start the Summer With Horror

A better image and sound quality for the gruesome magnificence of Saw is not everything the new release has to offer. A second Blu-Ray disc is also part of the package, which will include the following extras:

Saw: The Original Short Film

Hacking Away at Saw , in which cast and crew recount behind-the-scenes stories about the production

, in which cast and crew recount behind-the-scenes stories about the production Alternate Storyboard Sequence

Theatrical Trailer

Spiral: From the Book of Saw comes to theaters on May 14, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Rock and Max Minghella as three police officers involved in the investigation of a possible copycat of Jigsaw, years after the events of the main movie series. And, in case you want to make it a double feature with Saw films past and present, Lionsgate will release the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack edition of Saw (plus Blu-ray and Digital) on May 11.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Every 'Saw' Movie Ranked, Including 'Jigsaw'

Share Share Tweet Email

'Girls5eva' Trailer Promises a Hilarious Girl Group Reunion From the Creators of '30 Rock' The new Peacock series stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Read Next