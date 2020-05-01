‘Saw’ Sequel ‘Spiral,’ ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Land New Release Dates from Lionsgate
Lionsgate has announced a slew of release date changes, the most notable of which is that the Saw sequel Spiral is moving back a full year, from May 15, 2020 to May 21, 2021. Now that is a huge bummer, because I was super excited to see that one, especially with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson joining the long-running horror franchise.
In fact, the studio is more or less shifting its entire calendar a year, as the Kristen Wiig comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar moves from July 31, 2020 to July 16, 2021, and the Ryan Reynolds–Samuel L. Jackson action movie The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard moves from Aug. 28, 2020 to Aug. 20, 2021.
Wiig and her Bridesmaids co-star Annie Mumolo play the leads in Barb and Star, which follows two lifelong friends who embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time ever. Josh Greenbaum directed the film, which features Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendi Mclendon-Covey and Vanessa Bayer. As for the sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Patrick Hughes returns to direct, and this time, Salma Hayek joins the action. The film co-stars Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman, and finds our heroes forced into another life-threatening mission to save Europe from a vengeful and powerful zealot.
Elsewhere, the Hilary Swank–Michael Ealy psychological thriller Fatale will steam up theaters on Oct. 30, 2020, while the Tye Sheridan thriller Voyagers will arrive on Nov. 25, 2020. Deon Taylor directs Fatale, which follows a successful sports agent (Ealy) who watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he becomes entangled in a police investigation led by a discredited, disgraced and determined detective (Swank), with whom he had a wild one night stand. As for Voyagers, Neil Burger directs a cast that includes Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Depp and Dunkirk star Fionn Whitehead. With the future of the human race in danger, a group of young men and women, bred for enhanced intelligence and to suppress emotional impulses, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the hunger for power. That certainly sounds interesting, but it’ll all depend on the execution.
Meanwhile, the Michael Keaton action movie The Asset will target theaters on April 23, 2021, and American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story will debut on Dec. 10, 2021. The Asset hails from Casino Royale director Martin Campbell, and finds Keaton and Maggie Q playing rival assassins. When her mentor (Samuel L. Jackson) is murdered, the two contract killers must form an uneasy alliance to track down the killer and avenge his death. American Underdog is based on the true story of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback.
Finally, the Sarah Paulson thriller Run remains undated at this time, and Jesus Revolution has been undated. Other Lionsgate titles that already announced new dates include the Tom Holland–Daisy Ridley movie Chaos Walking on Jan. 22, 2021, and Nicolas Cage‘s meta movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on March 19, 2021.
“As audiences from around the world head back to theaters, most will return feeling that specialness that only the traditional theatrical experience can offer. Lionsgate is thrilled to present such a wide variety of films with many more to come. From great branded IP to unique stories from new voices, the terrifying reimagined and some truly hysterical comedy, we join with our partners in exhibition in welcoming movie lovers back to their favorite theaters with something special for everyone,” said Damon Wolf, Lionsgate’s chief marketing officer and head of global distribution.
Spiral stars Rock as Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, a detective working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Jackson). When Zeke and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past, they become unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, and Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game. Franchise veteran Darren Lynn Bousman returns to direct, and frankly, I think it’s a smart move to delay this film rather than dump it on VOD, as it could make a killing in theaters.
In other end-of-the-week movies from Lionsgate, the studio also announced a new release date for John Wick: Chapter 4, which you can find right here.
