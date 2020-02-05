First Trailer for ‘Spiral’ Reveals the New ‘Saw’ Movie Starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson

Lionsgate Films has released the first trailer for Spiral, which could also be referred to as Saw 9. Indeed this new film—officially titled Spiral: From the Book of Saw—is something of a reboot for the iconic horror franchise based on an original idea by Chris Rock, of all people. Rock stars in the film as Detective Zeke Banks, and he’s joined by co-stars Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols in this fresh installment for the series.

Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV, is in the director’s chair this time around, and this trailer looks to be heavily influenced by David Fincher’s Seven. It’s unclear exactly how the Saw mythology unwinds this time around (and to be honest I also have no idea wtf happened in the timeline of that franchise), but Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson leading a Saw movie? Sign me up.

Rock previously revealed to us that he became involved with the project after joking with the head of Lionsgate, and teased that there will be some jokes alongside the bloodshed:

“There are so many movies that I’ve watched and gone, ‘Three jokes would have made that movie a lot better.’ You know what I mean? A lot of times, you can get comedy in things, if it’s grounded, without it changing the movie, per se. Just like that story that Beverly Hills Cop was written for Sylvester Stallone. Eddie Murphy was hired at the last minute, and they made kind of the same movie, but it was grounded with just a little here, here and here. So, Saw is really scary and really bloody. It’s a Saw movie. But every now and then, you take a little air out. It’s gonna be good.”

It certainly looks good, which is more than I can say for the last handful of Saw movies. Check out the Spiral trailer below, followed by the synopsis and poster. The film hits theaters on May 15th as the franchise gets a splashy summer debut this time around.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spiral: