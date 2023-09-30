The Big Picture Saw X, featuring the return of Jigsaw, is set to be a major hit at the box office, with Billy the Puppet taking center stage alongside him.

Trick or Treat Studios has released a highly detailed Billy the Puppet Deluxe Prop, complete with posable arms, plush legs, and sound clips from the films.

Lionsgate has cleverly capitalized on the popularity of the Saw franchise, using Billy the Puppet to promote the movie through parodies, merchandise, and more.

Saw's back in the killer spotlight thanks to the highly anticipated release of Saw X this weekend. Tobin Bell’s Jigsaw is back, but he can’t set his gruesome traps and play his elaborate games without his partner crime Billy the Puppet. Now, just in time for the tenth film’s debut and announced at Toy Fair 2023, Trick or Treat Studios is releasing a Billy the Puppet Deluxe Prop.

Sculpted by Mark Anthony, this new 1:1 scale Billy is screen accurate with his black tuxedo, red bow tie, and creepy clown face. However, this tricycle riding menace has a lot of extra goodies to make any Saw fan happy. The figure has posable arms and hands, plush legs, weighted torso for posing, a moving month, and light-up eyes. Billy even comes with two sound clips built in from the films. These would be “I want to play a game” and his iconic laugh. This will have Saw diehards making their own tapes like we’ve seen Jigsaw and Billy do for years with their ill-fated victims.

The major hook for Saw X was that it brought back John Kramer aka Jigsaw and, for the first time, featured the cinematic serial killer in the lead role. Following in the brilliant modern horror marketing tradition, Lionsgate seized the opportunity to have the franchise's mascot Billy the Puppet everywhere. He parodied AMC’s “beloved” Nicole Kidman ad which hilariously got the studio a cease and desist letter, he read Letterboxd reviews, and he even got an entire collection of popcorn themed merchandise at Cinemark.

‘Saw’ Is Back in Theaters

Image via Lions Gate Films

This murderous puppet has been living his best life as Saw X is about to make a blood-red sea of money in its opening weekend. Taking place between Saw and Saw II, Jigsaw engages in a trap-filled revenge scheme after an experimental cancer treatment he participated in turned out to be a scam. Of course Billy’s along for a ride. Interestingly, Saw X is also the first film in the franchise to be certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Saw X is in theaters now, but if you need to catch up on the franchise before witnessing Jigsaw’s latest game, you can currently stream the entire franchise on Amazon Prime Video. Trick or Treat Studios’ Billy the Puppet Deluxe Prop is also up now for pre-order for $499.99. The estimated shipping date for the figure is January 31, 2024.