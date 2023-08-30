The Big Picture Christian cinema, particularly films found on PureFlix, is often one-dimensional and out-of-touch, lacking art and complexity.

The Reconciler is essentially a Christian version of Saw, trapping people together to reconcile their differences without the deadly games and traps.

The film lacks suspense, creativity, and subtlety, leading to a disappointing viewing experience that may make you wish for a more engaging movie.

A very long time ago — closing in on a decade, even — I was a regular youth group attendee at a small town church. For those who don’t know, youth groups are where they shove the kids too old for Sunday school but too young for adult Bible study groups, and churches with these programs do their damnedest to make it all seem very hip and trendy to keep kids coming back. In order to do that, youth groups often have a lot of fun activities (though I have to say, playing dodgeball with socks full of flour wasn’t exactly a great time for me) and host events at roller skating rinks and laser tag arenas. Or one of the youth pastors’ houses, if they had a pool. I know, it sounds like a real blast.

However, another common thing in youth groups is movie nights, and this is where you get to see the truly amazing power of propaganda at work in the form of Christian cinema. I still have very vivid memories of my youth group (and church) holding a movie night to watch 2014’s God’s Not Dead, a film that breached containment from religious circles due to a mass texting campaign that honestly pissed off more people than it converted. People treated this film like it was a masterpiece, but I’m actually pretty sure it had a huge hand in me becoming an atheist due to how one-dimensional and out-of-touch it is.

One-dimensional and out-of-touch is a pretty good descriptor of most of the movies you can find in the PureFlix — think Netflix, but for faith-based films — catalog. As a former youth group devotee, I’ve seen a good chunk of the films on the platform, from “based on a true story” movies that are more than a little exploitative to simply unwatchable because there’s zero art and not a hint of complexity in it. However, there’s one that stands out to me to this day, one that tries to rip off the much more noteworthy (and far more watchable) franchise, Saw, and has a message that is as subtle as 50 tarantulas in your bed wearing neon party hats: 2015’s The Reconciler.

What Is 'The Reconciler' About?

You may have heard of this film recently. FamousYouTubers such as Kurtis Conner and Nick DiRamio have reviewed it, the God Awful Movies podcast covered it, and people have been making fun of it on social media…all good things, really. You may be wondering, though: what exactly is The Reconciler about? The Reconciler is a movie about a mysterious kidnapper — the titular Reconciler — who traps estranged people together so they can work out their differences. Why? Who knows. What we do know, though, is that these people have enough food and water for seven days. If they can’t reconcile (see what I did there? So clever!) their differences in that time, they’ll be trapped there forever. Or until they starve. That probably comes first.

The movie begins with two men lying on the floor of what appears to be a warehouse of sorts. The younger man, James (Jourdan Steel), wakes up first and begins trying to break out, checking the doors and trying to guess the code for the keypad lock by the exit. Soon after, the other man, Ed (Scott Galbraith), begins to stir, and James pokes him with a cane he found a few times. Eventually, Ed wakes up, and he and James realize that neither of them knows where they are or why they’re here. They continue to explore the warehouse together for a way to escape. However, nothing comes of the search until James reaches into his pocket and finds a key. He uses it to open a trunk in the room, and they find a body wrapped in a sheet! Wait, have I seen this somewhere before? Two guys trapped in a room with a dead body? If you're having déjà vu, don't worry; you should be feeling it. Because it's the opening of 2004's Saw.

Yep, that's right! The Reconciler, intentional or not, is pretty much Saw but for Christians. And without the deadly games and traps. It's all about a faceless antagonist - I mean, a faceless therapeutic discussion facilitator who should probably have his license revoked - that knocks people out, puts them in rooms together with no way out except playing his little game, or die. They're all there because of some kind of transgression against the other person. Though, we aren't really talking real transgressions in The Reconciler. We're talking about "my brother doesn't worship Jesus the way I worship Jesus." Not quite the "killed a kid in a crash" thing Saw had going on. This is the film's biggest issue, but more on that later.

Anyway, it’s not a corpse under that sheet (though that would have made for a far more interesting movie.) It’s James’ twin brother, Alex (Jeremy Steel)! James and Ed wake him up with some smelling salts (don't worry, not the kind that would be considered to have its roots in hell) that were also in the trunk, and naturally, Alex has a major freakout. But who cares about that, because Ed says he might know why they’re in this sticky situation! He tells them all about the Reconciler, and they find the note saying there are enough supplies for them for seven days. If they don’t reconcile before then, they’ll be trapped. This has Ed working to facilitate a discussion between the estranged brothers.

‘The Reconciler’ Is ‘Saw’ for Christians

While Ed, James, and Alex are playing out the latest Days of Our Warehouse plot, we cut between a few other stories. The first of them is Laurie’s (Sherry Morris), a journalist who has been assigned a piece on the decline of Christianity in the United States (because of course she has). She goes around, talking to members of the community, such as a priest, a soup kitchen volunteer, and a girl who’s seen heaven. Most of these conversations go the same way. They say society is crumbling due to the lack of religion and that God always finds a way — this one is told through an analogy about a blocked river that is…questionable, but hey, it’s not my movie.

The second is a pair of cops, Stacy (Lindsay Lucas) and Bill (Frank Chiesurin). They’re following a lead about twin brothers who went missing on the same day. They find themselves locked in a car together with no way out; their radio is gone, they have no phones (weird, because Ed, Alex, and James all had cell phones in their little warehouse kidnapping scenario), and their guns have no bullets. They do find a device with a recording telling them that police partners have to trust each other and that they’ve been acting poorly as a team. Until they can get it together, they aren’t leaving the car. At first, they’re reluctant, but eventually, they realize they have to open up or starve. They’re also the only Reconciler victims not related by blood or marriage.

Then, there is a father-son duo, Jeff (Erin T. Allen) and JR (Levi Davis). They’ve been handcuffed together and left in a ravine. From the start, they’re rather hostile towards one another. Or, rather, Jeff is incredibly hostile towards his son, asking if his mother put him up to this little “ploy” to get them to spend time together. You know, real dad of the year stuff. It turns out that they’ve drifted apart as Jeff has taken his job as a soldier more seriously than his job as a dad, and he seems to do anything he can to get out of spending time with JR, going as far as ignoring the Reconciler’s letter and trying to break the cuffs so they don’t even have to hike together to go get the keys. Which is insane, isn’t it? The lowest stakes of the movie and the dude doesn’t even want to just go on a walk with his son to get things done. However, breaking the cuffs doesn’t work, so they go on the walk. They talk. Jeff saves JR after he falls over a ledge. It’s quality bonding time!

The stakes for all of this could not possibly be lower, by the way. There was no chance of these people dying. Ever. Which would be fine if it wasn't copy and pasting Saw. A little more suspense or even a teeny bit of low-level torture would have made all of this more bearable to watch. What's the point of just kidnapping them and not even making good on the "or die trying" part? Surely not everyone reconciled their differences! Surely there's someone that you thought your audience wouldn't want to live. Pulling a "God's Not Dead" and killing off the only atheist would have at least cemented this as a parody instead of a rip-off of Saw and given the film at least a little bit of intrigue.

'The Reconciler' Has a "Big" Plot Twist

And, before I forget, there’s Detective Tilton (Robert Shepard), who is investigating the disappearance of the officers and the twins. Real talk, though, he doesn’t really matter. Who cares, anyway, because, at this point, you’re probably wondering how all this ends. Or maybe you’re wondering why the hell Ed is even here, as he doesn't know any of these people. After all, he is the odd man out of the warehouse gang. He is just some random reporter who knew way too much about the Reconciler. Well, guess what?

Ed is Jesus.

Yeah, you heard that right. Ed is our Jigsaw...I mean, our Reconciler...I mean, a minion of the Reconciler! He’s masterminded this whole thing to bring people closer together and back to their faith. Except, the brothers had never been pulled away from their fate in the first place. James simply expressed his faith differently and Alex resented him for it, but hey, they made up, so it’s hunky-dory, right? The cops talk it out, father and son grow closer. And no one dies! Isn’t that great?

'The Reconciler' Is a Clear Rip-Off of 'Saw'

Well, it would be great, if this movie wasn’t an absolute rip-off of Saw. This film has a very similar premise to Saw, with people being trapped together for their misdeeds and forced to find a way out or die trying. You know, without the dying. Or the traps. Or any modicum of suspense or dread. No, this isn’t Christian torture porn; after all, if it was, the Dove Foundation wouldn’t have stamped it with a “family-friendly” seal of approval. It’s just a similar story injected with religion, devoid of creativity, intrigue, or subtlety. I can’t even begin to tell you how pissed 16-year-old me was while watching this movie that the youth pastors insisted was way cooler and more suspenseful than any thriller or horror movie out there. They lied to me. And I sure as hell ain’t reconciling with any of them after wasting nearly six hours of my life (yeah, I watched it more than once, I’m a glutton for punishment) on this movie. But hey, if you want to watch something that makes you wish you were in the reverse bear trap six minutes in, The Reconciler is for you.