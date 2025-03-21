Horror was in a rough place in the early 2000s, as the slasher resurrection created by Wes Craven's Scream in 1996 died out. The genre found its path forward in a post-9/11 world with darker, gorier films, starting in 2004 with James Wan's Saw. The story of Tobin Bell's Jigsaw, a dying man who puts bad people in deadly traps as a way to test them and what lengths they'd go to for their life, was a success that started a franchise. Jigsaw dies early on in the sequels, but in Saw X, which is set between the second and third films, he returns. The tenth film was arguably the best since the first, and with its open ending, Saw XI felt imminent. Sadly, though, according to Bloody Disgusting, the eleventh film has been canceled, and the franchise along with it. This is not how such an important horror legend can come to an end.

'Saw X' Had an Open Ending Which Hinted at More for John Kramer