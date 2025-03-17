It may be game over for Saw XI. The latest installment of the long-running horror franchise is slated to be released on September 26th, 2025, but a new report from Bloody-Disgusting.com says the movie is as dead as John Kramer. The report attributes the film's demise to studio infighting.

The report comes from an anonymous source close to the production. According to the source, the film is "totally dead" and has been so for nearly a year. The problems reportedly began in January 2024, due to a conflict between producers. One wanted to "plow forward" with the film, and another "put up roadblocks." Production company Lionsgate, which has reaped enormous financial rewards from its stewardship of the blood-and-guts franchise, but after a disastrous string of flops, including Borderlands, Megalopolis, and The Crow, the company "didn’t have anyone to smooth over the disagreement." It's possible the film will move elsewhere, but for now, the series is trapped as surely as one of Jigsaw's victims.

What Do We Know About 'Saw XI'?

Image via Lionsgate

After the surprise box office success of 2023's Saw X, which brought Jigsaw Killer John Kramer (Tobin Bell) back to the franchise for the first time in six years, a sequel was almost immediately greenlit. Bell was set to return for the sequel, as were his apprentices Mark Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) and Amanda Young (Shawnee Smith). All three characters had been killed off in previous films, but given the increasingly serpentine timeline of the franchise, it was likely set before their demises. Kevin Greutert, who edited the first Saw film and directed four subsequent entries in the series, including Saw X, was tapped to direct, while Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan, who penned Saw IV, V, VI, and 3D, were set to write the script. It was said to be a direct sequel to Saw X, which saw Kramer (between Saw and Saw II) seek medical treatment at a clinic in Mexico only to realize it was a scam operation; he subsequently metes out gruesome justice to the perpetrators.

The Saw franchise revolves around Kramer, a brilliant civil engineer dying of brain cancer. Facing the end of his life, he seeks out those who he believes are wasting theirs and places them in meticulously constructed traps that often require their victims to mutilate themselves to escape. He was killed off in Saw III, but has returned via post-mortem videos and flashbacks in almost every other installment of the series, as his work is carried out by his disciples.

Saw XI has reportedly been cancelled, and will not be released, as scheduled, on September 26, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Saw XI Release Date September 26, 2025 Director Kevin Greutert Writers Marcus Dunstan Producers Daniel J. Heffner, Gregg Hoffman, Jason Constantine, Mark Burg, Oren Koules, Stacey Testro Cast Costas Mandylor Mark Hoffman

Tobin Bell John Kramer

