The Big Picture Get ready to binge-watch the Saw franchise on Disney+ with Hulu for a thrilling weekend of terror and twisted traps.

From the iconic 2004 original to the latest release, Spiral, prepare for intense horror and mind-bending plot twists.

Explore the dark genius of Jigsaw's sadistic traps and moral dilemmas from the comfort of your own home. Let the games begin!

Get ready to play a game, horror fans! Seven films from the iconic Saw franchise have made their way to Disney+ with Hulu, just in time to slice through your summer boredom. Whether you're a seasoned fan or a newcomer to the world of twisted traps and moral dilemmas, the news is sure to cut deep into your weekend plans.

Since its bone-chilling debut in 2004, the Saw series has become synonymous with intense psychological horror and mind-bending plot twists. Directed by James Wan and written by Leigh Whannell, the original Saw introduced us to the sadistic Jigsaw (Tobin Bell), whose elaborate traps tested the will to live of his unfortunate victims. With each installment, the franchise upped the ante, delivering more intricate traps, shocking reveals, and a deeper dive into Jigsaw's twisted philosophy.

Which 'Saw' Films Will Be on Disney+ and Hulu?

Fans can now indulge in a gruesome binge-watch session, reliving every trap, twist, and turn from Saw (2004) to Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021). It's the perfect opportunity to revisit the iconic moments that have left audiences squealing in terror and delight.

Adding the Saw series to Disney+ with Hulu might seem like an unexpected move, but it’s a killer addition to the platform's expanding library of horror content. Whether you're revisiting the series or discovering it for the first time, streaming the Saw films on Disney+ with Hulu offers the perfect blend of suspense, horror, and unforgettable thrills. So, grab some popcorn (and maybe a stress ball), and prepare to witness the gruesome genius of Jigsaw from the comfort of your own home.

Let the games begin.