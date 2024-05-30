The Big Picture Get ready to scream - Hulu is adding the Saw franchise to its streaming library starting June 1st.

Enter the twisted world of Jigsaw, a serial killer who challenges his victims to value their lives by putting them in gruesome traps.

Watch the series that spawned a genre of graphically gory horror films.

The Summer Olympic Games don't start until July, but if you want to play a different sort of game, Hulu has you covered. Seven films from the Saw franchise, including the first six entries in the series, are coming to the streamer. They will be available to stream starting June 1.

Starting next month, Hulu will have Saw, Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Saw V, Saw VI, Saw: The Final Chapter, and Spiral: From the Book of Saw. It comes just in time for the original film's 20th anniversary; made for a paltry $1 million USD, it became a monster hit, grossing over $100 million, spawning a franchise that continues to run to this day, and making creators James Wan and Leigh Wannell into horror superstars. Unfortunately, if you want to watch the entire franchise, you will need to look elsewhere; Hulu will not have 2017's Jigsaw, the eighth installment of the franchise, or the most recent entry in the series, last year's Saw X.

What Is the 'Saw' Series About?

Beginning with 2004's Saw, the Saw series follows John Kramer, alias Jigsaw (Tobin Bell), a cancer patient turned serial killer who wants to make others put a greater value on their life. He does this by putting his victims through sadistic traps that require quick thinking and/or self-mutilation in order to avoid a grisly demise. Kramer frequently employs a number of apprentices who share his twisted world view, and communicates to his victims via Billy, a spooky puppet. Although Kramer was killed off in Saw III, his plans have continued apace via his surrogates and the series' own increasingly convoluted internal chronology - despite its title, the recent Saw X was a prequel. The series was originally intended to climax with 2010's Saw: The Final Chapter (hence the name), but much like a number of long-running slasher series, it couldn't be killed. Furthermore, the grimy esthetics and gruesome gore of the series spawned a whole genre of "torture porn" movies, none of which matched the success of Saw.

After last year's Saw X was a surprise hit with both critics and audiences, grossing $111 million USD and earning an 80% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it's no surprise that a follow-up is in the works. Saw XI, with Saw X director Kevin Greutert set to return, will hit theaters on September 26, 2025.

Seven Saw movies, including the first six films of the franchise, will be available to stream on Hulu starting Saturday, June 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.