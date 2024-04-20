The Big Picture NECA is releasing a new Jigsaw figure, featuring the character in his iconic red robe.

The figure comes with three changeable heads, and Billy the Puppet.

Saw XI will hit theaters next September.

When it comes to horror franchise revivals of the last decade, arguably the most well received return was Saw X. The tenth installment was a box office killer and had the best reviews of the franchise when it was released last fall. Now 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the original James Wan directed film and, to celebrate, NECA is releasing a John Kramer/Jigsaw figure worthy of his trap-filled game.

A part of NECA’s popular Ultimate seven-inch horror line, the iconic genre villain played by Tobin Bell is seen in his red robe. He comes with three head sculpts, including one wearing the character’s staple pig face mask and two unmasked John Kramers. There’s a traditional John with a full head of hair like how he's portrayed in Saw II and a bald John from Saw III. The figure comes with a handful of accessories like the classic reverse bear trap, a hidden blade, a tape recorder, and a few extra hands. The final addition to this frightening package is Jigsaw’s trusted partner-in-crime, Billy the Puppet, who comes with his signature tricycle. The puppet has been Saw’s main marketing tool in its resurgence. He’s been seen reading Letterboxd reviews, parodying Nicole Kidman's AMC ad, and most recently giving horror fans comfort in a Saw-less year.

When’s ‘Saw XI’ Releasing?

Close

The next installment in the franchise was set to release this fall, but earlier this month, Lionsgate announced that Saw XI would be pushed back a whole year to September 26, 2025. It’s any fan’s guess what the film will be about, but Kevin Greutert, who was at the helm from X, is returning to direct. X defied the odds both at the box office and with critics. It was the first film in the franchise to get a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes while making $111 million worldwide on a small budget. Part of the reason for this was because the film refocused the attention back to John Kramer with Bell reprising the role for the first time since 2017’s Jigsaw. The villain was the main character for the first time as well and the film benefited from the simplest revenge story full of traps and gore. It was a compellingly tragic story that further explored John’s battle with cancer that also never went too far to make you fully on the villain's side. John’s twisted ethics were on full display in X.

Saw is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, but Lionsgate also recently released a ten-film Blu-ray collection to celebrate the franchise’s 20-year milestone. NECA’s new Jigsaw figure will be a limited Target exclusive in the US while being a Haulathon exclusive internationally, the latter of which is already sold out. You can preview the figure below.

Saw X A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

Release Date October 7, 2023 Director Kevin Greutert Cast Shawnee Smith , Michael Beach , Synnøve Macody Lund , Tobin Bell Runtime 118 minutes Main Genre Horror Production Company Twisted Pictures

