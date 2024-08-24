In a recent conversation with Collider’s Carly Lane, Michael Emerson, currently known for his chilling role in Evil, took a moment to reflect on his past as part of the Saw franchise — a role that continues to resonate with fans, even after all these years. Emerson's character, Zep Hindle, may have met a grisly end in the first Saw film, but his presence is still very much alive in the world of Saw, especially in the infamous bathroom where it all began.

When asked if he was aware that the Saw franchise keeps returning to the now-iconic bathroom, where his character’s decomposing corpse remains, Emerson admitted, "I have never seen any of the spin-offs. Only that first one." It’s a surprising revelation, given how much of an impact that film — and his role — has had on the horror genre.

Emerson was drawn to the original Saw because of its masterful writing and its jaw-dropping twist. "It had the best ending of a piece of film writing that I had ever seen, and that's why I did it," Emerson shared. "But it was a punishing shoot and it's a punishing experience to watch the movie, I think, but a real adventure. I was glad to survive it."

Zep's Dead, Baby, Zep's Dead

Image via Lions Gate Films

In Saw X, the most recent addition to the franchise, fans were treated to a post-credit scene where Zep’s body still lingers in the corner of that infamous bathroom — a haunting reminder of the film’s origins. When asked what he thought about the franchise’s persistent return to that room, Emerson responded with a wry sense of humor, "God rest poor Zep."

He continued, "I suppose it's natural that a big franchise like that still has a kind of holy of holies, an origin space." For Emerson, the bathroom isn’t just a set piece, it’s become a sacred space within the Saw universe, a place that holds the essence of the series and its beginnings. Which seems somewhat appropriate, given the grisly nature of the series.

It’s fascinating to see how a single room — and a character like Zep — can hold such a lasting place in the collective memory of a franchise that has grown and evolved over the years. While Emerson may not have kept up with the many sequels and spin-offs, his role in that first film remains a cornerstone of the Saw legacy, proving that some parts of a story are simply too iconic to fade away.

As the Saw franchise continues to find new ways to terrify audiences, it's clear that the bathroom, and Zep's unfortunate fate within it, will always be a touchstone — a "holy of holies" for the series and its fans.