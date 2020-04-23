SYFY Sets ‘Saw’ Marathon to Add a Few Death Traps to Your Quarantine

Have you been thinking that your stay-at-home quarantine could use a little jazzing up with some screaming and elaborate death traps? Good news, scary person: SYFY has announced the “Saw and Disorder” marathon, a straight-through binge of the Saw movies that will end with the network premiere of Jigsaw. The marathon kicks off on Sunday, April 26. Here’s the full schedule:

SAW II 8:30-10:30AM ET/PT

SAW III 10:30AM-12:30PM ET/PT

SAW IV 1-3PM ET/PT

SAW V 3-5PM ET/PT

SAW VI 5-7PM ET/PT

SAW 3D 7-9PM ET/PT

JIGSAW 9-11PM ET/PT

The franchise—which kicked off with James Wan‘s 2004 original, tragically not included on this line-up—revolves around John Kramer (Tobin Bell), a.k.a the Jigsaw Killer, a brilliant psychopath who traps his victims in deadly, complex puzzles to teach them the value of life. Once you’ve had your face in a bear trap, you’ll probably never take your family for granted, and all that. Jigsaw, directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, was a finale of sorts for the series, but a spinoff, Spiral: From the Book of Saw starring Chris Rock, is scheduled to hit theaters later this year.

So, up for the Saw rewatch? (Or the first-time watch, although network TV isn’t how I’d recommend that endeavor.) The lack of the first movie is a real big bummer here, as it’s far and away the best entry in the series. But as I pointed out in Collider’s list of the best franchises to marathon during quarantine, the Saw sequels are a fantastic turn-your-brain-off distraction. Are they all “good” movies that make “sense”? Good lord, no. But boy, do they escalate, packing enough absurd twists, turns, fake-outs, and false flashbacks into seven movies to feel like a roller-coaster.

For more ways to fill those hours stuck inside, here are the 17 best shows you can finally catch up on.