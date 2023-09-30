The Big Picture The Saw franchise incorporates Christian themes, despite being known for its gratuitous violence and gore.

Jigsaw believes he is saving his victims by forcing them to confront their sins and redeem themselves.

The franchise explores themes of obedience, faith, and loyalty through its characters and their relationship to Jigsaw.

The Saw movies, to put it simply, are basically just torture films. There’s little plot, and it is really just two hours of gratuitous and gorey kills — but that’s what we’re watching them for. So, to put Saw in the same sentence as Christianity is baffling, to say the least, but there are some deep roots that back it. First of all, there’s a Christian version of Saw called The Reconciler, which, yes, is as ridiculous as it sounds. It takes the basic premise of Saw but makes it faith-based, and removes the gore and fun traps — AKA, the whole reason we watch Saw in the first place. But while The Reconciler may be a pass, underneath the blood and severed body parts of Saw some Christian themes run deep. With the arrival of the franchise's tenth installment, Saw X, let's dive into the religious rivers that run deep through this franchise.

The Saw Franchise Is Very Old Testament

The thing that connects Saw to its themes of Christianity is how similar many parts of it are to the Old Testament. Once you realize it you’ll see that the films do nothing to hide it; in fact, it’s right in front of our eyes the entire time, but the gore overshadows it. The Old Testament has themes of salvation, redemption, obedience and disobedience, divine judgment, and more, and it also stresses the special relationship between God and his people. Does that sound familiar? Perhaps like the relationship between Jigsaw/John Kramer (Tobin Bell) and Amanda (Shawnee Smith). Amanda is one of the survivors of Jigsaw as we learn in the very first movie, and credits him with her new path in life, which leads her to become a sort of protégé of his as her loyalty is unwavering. The problem of evil is another big part of the Old Testament and claims that a good God must have just reason for bringing disaster upon his people. It also forbids murder, which is perhaps an explanation as to why Jigsaw is so adamant that he is not a murderer and believes he is helping them find a better path.

Jigsaw Believes He's Bringing Salvation to His Victims

Salvation is the state of being protected from harm and/or being saved. In Jigsaw’s eyes, he is saving his victims from the path they’re on. He believes what he is doing is right and just, and Amanda’s loyalty to him after her own experience does nothing to dissuade this thought process. But on a deeper note, within religion, salvation is seen as a deliverance of the soul from sin. In other words, denouncing yourself of sin and praying for them. The traps are likely Jigsaw’s twisted way of clearing himself of sin since he believes what he is doing is right and just.

The Saw Movies Are All About Redemption and Divine Judgment

Redemption is the notion that something has been paid for or returned. For example, a prisoner is set free after paying a ransom. The idea behind Jigsaw’s traps is to rehabilitate his victims, and to do so they must in some way destroy a part of their life that put them on a bad path. For example, in the first film when Amanda has to dig a key out of her (still alive) drug dealer’s stomach in order to free herself, or in Saw III when Jeff (Angus Macfadyen) is given the choice to save those who played a part in his son’s death or let them die. To Jigsaw, if his victims can do this, they have successfully redeemed themselves and have thus passed his test, but it’s a twisted way to do so.

Divine judgment is the belief that God is the judge of all and that he gets to decide the consequences of actions. In Saw, this is basically Jigsaw’s entire belief system. He believes that what he is doing is morally right and that he is helping people find a better way. He never once sees his actions for what they truly are which is murder, and he never finds any guilt in delivering these consequences upon his victims. He watches with a sick satisfaction as they go through his tests, meticulously planning each one. None of the victims he takes on have asked for his help, but he believes he is doing his moral duty in kidnapping them and putting them to a life-or-death test. He wants them to find a will to live and to better their life and does so by way of extreme measures.

Both Jigsaw and the Old Testament Deal With Obedience and Disobedience

Another theme in the Old Testament is that of obedience and disobedience, which once again is a very clear value of Jigsaw’s. His traps are the epitome of obedience and disobedience. If you obey his instructions and do the horrific things he asks, then you get to live. If you don’t do the things he asks, or don’t do them in a timely manner, then you die. There’s no in-between about it. Sometimes, these are long quests, such is the case with Jeff in Saw III, and the result of disobeying Jigsaw’s rules may not kill the person they’re meant for, but instead, someone they love. Sometimes they’re rather one note, just a “do this traumatizing thing and you’ll live, yay!” kind of trap. Both are horrific, but to Jigsaw it shows how badly these people want to live and better themselves — it’s his way of getting them to prove themselves to him.

Faith and Faithfulness Are Common Themes in the Saw Franchise

Faith has many definitions. It can mean complete trust in something or someone, belief, trust, and loyalty to God, something that is believed with strong conviction, or a firm belief in something of which there is no proof. But in Saw faith comes in the form of Jigsaw’s loyal followers and protégés. As previously mentioned, Amanda is the biggest believer in Jigsaw. He can do no wrong in her eyes, and she credits him for saving her. It doesn’t matter that his way of doing so was completely messed up, all that matters is that he cared enough to do so. It led to her becoming one of his protégé, someone who carried on his work, and spread the “good” word about him.

Among some of his other apprentices are Detective Mark Hoffman (Costas Mandylor), who was at first a Jigsaw copycat killer, and murdered the man who killed his sister. Since Jigsaw is against murder, he reprimands Hoffman for this and, as we find out in Saw V, blackmails him into becoming his apprentice. He eventually grows to have a strong loyalty to Jigsaw and becomes Amanda’s rival as they both seek Jigsaw’s approval. Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) is a secret apprentice of Jigsaw as we learn in Saw 3D, and is nursed back to health by him after the events of the first movie. Dr. Gordon is kept mostly to protect Kramer’s wife, Jill Tuck (Betsy Russell). Jill is also an apprentice of sorts, but her main role is to carry out a trap test on Hoffman after Kramer/Jigsaw’s passing.

And then there is Jigsaw’s first-ever apprentice, Logan Nelson (Matt Passmore) who we meet in Jigsaw when it's revealed that chronologically, this is the first movie in the franchise, despite being one of the newer additions. He is responsible for mislabeling John Kramer’s X-rays, which causes his cancer to go unnoticed until it becomes terminal. He is rescued by Jigsaw after he is placed in a game alongside multiple others in which he doesn’t regain consciousness until it is too late to save himself. Feeling that this is unfair as he didn’t get a chance to save himself, Jigsaw saves him, which may be the one and only right thing he does throughout the entire franchise.