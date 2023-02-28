Saw, released in 2004 and directed by James Wan, changed the game for horror in the 2000s, revitalizing a stagnating genre with an intense thriller that followed the horrific exploits of the Jigsaw Killer, and the victims who are forced to make life-altering decisions in order to survive increasingly elaborate death traps. From 2004 to 2010, a Saw movie was released annually, with Jigsaw released in 2017 and the spin-off Spiral starring Chris Rock hitting theaters in 2021 after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A tenth movie that has just recently wrapped production teases the return of the incredible Tobin Bell as John Kramer.

Exciting times for the Saw fandom, which has been online in full force, especially since the release of Spiral, for a little while now. However, since its release, this franchise has split movie-going audiences. There is a certain stigma attached to these films, especially Saw IV through Saw 3D: That it's full of shameless, gratuitous torture porn.

What Is "Torture Porn"?

Let's step back and analyze this term: Torture Porn. According to the most reliable source in all linguistics, Urban Dictionary, torture porn is a derogatory term used by critics to deride a very specific subgenre of horror cinema. As soon as the phrase was brought up, I'm sure many movies came to mind, with at least one of the Saw movies being one of them. In short, torture porn is used to indicate that the film in question is just gruesomeness for the sake of gruesomeness, flat characters who are only there to be brutalized going through a gauntlet of suffering. Like digging through a pit of needles in Saw II, or getting frozen by liquid nitrogen in Saw III, people believe that torture porn is there to satisfy our inner monster.

Hostel, House of 1000 Corpses, and Wolf Creek are all examples of movies considered to be "torture porn." The earliest, and possibly more appropriate term is "splatter movies," or "splatterpunk" in literature, but torture porn is more sensationalist and therefore stuck, especially in the 2000s when there was a spike in these kinds of horror films. This term is pretty hotly debated and derided by horror fans, who view it as a phrase for uppity film critics acting high-and-mighty about their intolerance for such senseless violence. It feels almost niche now and attributed rather arbitrarily because there are films that are similar exercises in human misery that don't get pinned with the label, such as those in the "New French Extremity" movement, like Martyrs and Inside, movies that have their own elevated label.

Splatter Films Vs. Torture Porn Vs. New French Extremity

So, that begs the question, "splatter films," "torture porn," what's really the difference between them? The films of the former camp are lauded and celebrated, while the former is considered shallow exploitation. It might be budget, as many films considered to be torture porn are made without a lot of money to go around, however, the same can be said for French Extremity films. Horror that is meant to shock, disgust, and confront, like horror that's meant to entertain, or confuse, absolutely has its place. It's important for cinema, with its massive scope, to cover all emotional bases, even the darkest ones. When used in a condescending or insulting way, which it usually is, it's safe to assume torture porn comes down to the quality of the writing.

There are films that have absolutely earned this title: The Human Centipede has very little to it aside from the grotesque, Cannibal Holocaust is completely overshadowed by real animal cruelty, and even, yes, Saw 3D stays consistent in the blood and guts but falls flat on the writing. However, as much as the later sequels stumble, it is unfair to judge a franchise by its least-loved movies, so let's look at the franchise as a whole.

The 'Saw' Films Are Torture Movies, But They're Not Torture Porn

The Saw franchise is one full of splatter films, but it is not torture porn. What many hone in on when thinking about these films are the games of life and death, which is fair enough From the reverse bear trap to the shotgun carousel, as the franchise progressed, the methods of mutilation became more and more elaborate. However, as these traps became more elaborate, so did the twisting and turning plot lines.

Each Saw movie can be split in two or three ways: Plot A is the victims suddenly waking up in some kind of dingy cell as they struggle their way through a challenge full of pain and suffering. Plot B is a procedural police thriller, as we follow a series of detectives who put their lives on the line to catch the Jigsaw Killer or killers. Plot C is a lot of things, it's the flashbacks, the twisted story of John Kramer, how he came to be what he is by the first movie, the backstories of the apostles of Kramer, how the victims came to end up in chains, and how every character in the story retroactively connects. This weaves in with the B-Plot as we deal with corruption from inside the department, and the history that detectives have with the victims and suspects.

Plot C is what causes a lot of complaints from viewers, that the plot and the chronology are wildly convoluted, but these flashbacks are what breathe life into the Saw movies. They are the splatter film versions of two genres. The first is detective thrillers, the one coming most quickly to mind is Se7en, which is only slightly less graphic than the first Saw film. However, most notably and enjoyably, the Saw series is also a splatter soap opera, where everyone knows each other, and everyone has some secret hidden context shown through time-twisting flashbacks. It is like watching a jigsaw puzzle coming together, every piece falling into place but not in perfect order, and like any good soap opera, everyone has history with someone else in the story. Each gasp-inducing twist can be followed by a dramatic music sting worthy of Bollywood, and some of them do. If you come into the franchise with this mindset, minds can, and have, changed.

The 'Saw' Franchise's Legacy and Fanbase Continue to This Day

This new perspective on Saw is certainly growing. Those within the fandom on social media may notice a whole new generation of Saw fans who put more focus on the characters and their connections. Characters like Amanda Young (Shawnee Smith), Mark Hoffman (Costas Mandylor), and Adam Faulkner-Stanheight (writer Leigh Whannell) have become beloved by the fandom for a variety of reasons from relating to their pathos, or even attraction, including a rather prominent shipping culture on Tiktok and Tumblr. While you may cringe at that, it shows the films have more value than the kills to this new fandom, though the traps are still as beloved as ever. But what really sets this franchise apart from the video nastiness beloved by only the most hardcore of blood and gore lovers is how it has shifted so effortlessly into not just a series of films, but a multimedia sensation.

Its characters and iconography have their own series of video games by Konami, including appearances in Dead by Daylight, which pulled in a lot of new fans, and Call of Duty: Zombies, a promotional comic created by IDW publishing, and several special Halloween theme park attractions at Universal Studios and Warner Bros. Movie World. This wasn't just in the 2000s when the series was at its peak, either, it continues to right now, London has the fear-factor style escape room "The Saw Escape Experience." Maybe it suits the rising popularity of true crime media, cutting the ghastly real-life implications and replacing it with a fictional story with a suitable amount of swerves, but it goes without saying that another reason Saw as a franchise rises above torture porn status is that the reach is much wider than most movies of its ilk. I don't recall there ever being a "Halloween Horror Nights Presents: Hostel."

While the Saw franchise absolutely has its flaws, it was a Herculean effort by the team for the story to both come together and continues onto this day, which alone makes it more than torture porn, standing the test of time. This goes to show that after time flies, and with the advent of the internet exploding and allowing easier access to more disturbing films, we can look at films that were once considered pushing the envelope too far through new eyes.